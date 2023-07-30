Who is Jeremy Horn? Bobby Green thanks MMA legend with 100+ fights after UFC 291 win 

Bobby Green is grateful to MMA pioneer Jeremy Horn for teaching him the ways of mixed martial arts. ‘King’ Green fought former interim lightweight champion and fellow veteran Tony Ferguson at UFC 291 pay-per-view event. After three rounds of action, Green successfully locked in an arm-triangle choke and submitted ‘El Cucuy’ with six seconds left in the third and final round.

During the post-fight interview, Green attributed his continued success in MMA to former UFC fighter Jeremy Horn. Speed and reaction time are crucial elements, especially in the lower weight classes of MMA. Green used his time on the mic to tell Horn that those attributes are still intact:

“Jeremy Horn, are you out there? I want to tell you I want to honor a great young man Jeremy Horn from the state of Utah. Hey, I just want to thank you right now brother for taking this poor black kid and teaching me every damn lesson I learned. It’s all up to you. Thank you so much for being a part of this trial and journey.”

He continued:

“He always used to tell me this. He said, ‘What about when your speed and your reactions go away? What are you gonna do?’ Jeremy. They still ain’t left yet!” Bobby Green exclaimed.

Watch Green make the statement from the 1:12 mark of the video below:

Who is Jeremy Horn? What role did he play in Bobby Green’s career?

Jeremy Graham Hall [92-22-5-1 MMA, 6-6 UFC] is one of the pioneer MMA fighters. Although the 47-year-old competed in some of the biggest MMA organizations like UFC, Pride, Pancrase, and Bellator, he spent the vast majority of time competing in regional promotions across the USA.

Horn has gone up against MMA greats like Dan Savern, Frank Shamrock, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, to name a few. He also holds wins over the likes of Chuck Liddell, Chael Sonnen, and Forest Griffin.

During the early years of his MMA career, Bobby Green trained in Salt Lake City at the training center run by Jeremy Horn. Green believes that he could only become a well-recognized MMA fighter because of Horn’s guidance. Heading into UFC 291, Green told MMA media that he sees the Tony Ferguson fight as a gift to Salt Lake City and Utah for helping him grow. He did give the city a gift of an amazing performance.

