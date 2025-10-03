Who is Jeremy Stephens' wife? A closer look at the ex-UFC star's family life

While his UFC days seem to be behind him, Jeremy Stephens is set for a major bare-knuckle boxing fight this weekend. At BKFC 82 in Newark, New Jersey, 'Lil Heathen' will take on promotional superstar and fellow UFC alum Mike Perry with 'Platinum's' King of Violence belt on the line.Stephens sports an undefeated 3-0 record in bare-knuckle boxing, momentum that even landed him another chance with the UFC earlier this May, where he ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Mason Jones.Through the ups and downs in his combat sports career, one constant has been the unwavering support of his partner. Here is a closer look at the fighter's life outside the octagon.Who is Jeremy Stephens' wife?Jeremy Stephens is married to Cindy Lopez, with whom he shares two daughters, Mila and Gianna. Unfortunately, the couple lost a baby in 2024. Cindy mentioned losing her child in an Instagram post.Check out a picture of Jeremy Stephens and his wife below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLopez is a constant source of support for 'Lil Heathen'. During the UFC 215 media day in 2017, Stephens told MMA Junkie:&quot;I have a great fiancée. Not only is she beautiful, she has an amazing heart. She understands this is what I do, and this is what I love. These opportunities aren’t going to be knocking 15 years from now.&quot; [H/t MMA Junkie]The fighter also had a rough upbringing. Growing up in Des Moines, the Iowa native spent many nights in shelters and in his mother's car after his parents divorced when he was eight.The American has been candid about how trauma from his mother's drug addiction shaped him to be the fighter he is today. Coming from a broken home, the 39-year-old is determined to provide a safe and secure upbringing for his children.Speaking to UFC.com in 2014, the former UFC fighter opened up about how much his kids inspired him:&quot;One of my daughters just went into kindergarten, and she asked for some posters to bring in for show and tell, and she told her class that Daddy is a fighter. I was like, 'How do you explain that to a kindergartener?' but it’s still so cool that she’s proud of Daddy. My kids are my motivational factor. I want more. I’ve committed a lot of years to this sport, but I’m still hungry, and that’s why I do it.&quot; [H/t UFC.com]