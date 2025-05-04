"Stephens vs. McGregor will be booked" - Fans react as Jeremy Stephens loses to Mason Jones in UFC return

Jeremy Stephens failed to make a dream return to the UFC in front of a packed home crowd in Des Moines, Iowa, when he faced Mason Jones in the opening bout of the main card. The clash went the distance, with Jones securing a unanimous decision win in what was also his promotional return.

Ad

Fans were quick to hop online and commend both fighters for their performance after a three-round war.

'Lil' Heathen' last competed in the octagon in 2021, following which he was signed by the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) for three fights. He then competed under the Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) banner, a fighting format that appears to suit Stephens well, as he holds a 3-0 record in the promotion.

Despite his three-fight winning streak ahead of his UFC Des Moines clash against Jones, the 38-year old found himself on the wrong side of the result upon returning to the octagon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the UFC's post following Jeremy Stephens' loss to Mason Jones below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given Conor McGregor's partial ownership of the BKFC, one fan predicted that Stephens' next fight would be against the Irish superstar. @DagestaniEagle_ wrote:

"Stephens vs. McGregor will be booked I bet"

Other fans wrote:

"Good fight from these guys"

"Glad Jeremy came back hard and got a bag. Mason Congrats! Respect warriors"

"Stephens won in spirit"

"Fight was very good then Mason Jones started putting us to sleep. Keep Jeremy Stephens around, throw him on some PPVs he's a fan fighter."

Ad

Screenshot of fan reactions to Stephens losing to Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines

Fans have expressed their desire to see Jeremy Stephens return to the octagon once more, it will be fascinating to see if the UFC engage in a bidding war with the BKFC to acquire the Des Moines native's signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.