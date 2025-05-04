"Stephens vs. McGregor will be booked" - Fans react as Jeremy Stephens loses to Mason Jones in UFC return

Jeremy Stephens failed to make a dream return to the UFC in front of a packed home crowd in Des Moines, Iowa, when he faced Mason Jones in the opening bout of the main card. The clash went the distance, with Jones securing a unanimous decision win in what was also his promotional return.
Fans were quick to hop online and commend both fighters for their performance after a three-round war.
'Lil' Heathen' last competed in the octagon in 2021, following which he was signed by the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) for three fights. He then competed under the Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) banner, a fighting format that appears to suit Stephens well, as he holds a 3-0 record in the promotion.
Despite his three-fight winning streak ahead of his UFC Des Moines clash against Jones, the 38-year old found himself on the wrong side of the result upon returning to the octagon.
Check out the UFC's post following Jeremy Stephens' loss to Mason Jones below:
Given Conor McGregor's partial ownership of the BKFC, one fan predicted that Stephens' next fight would be against the Irish superstar. @DagestaniEagle_ wrote:
"Stephens vs. McGregor will be booked I bet"
Other fans wrote:
"Good fight from these guys"
"Glad Jeremy came back hard and got a bag. Mason Congrats! Respect warriors"
"Stephens won in spirit"
"Fight was very good then Mason Jones started putting us to sleep. Keep Jeremy Stephens around, throw him on some PPVs he's a fan fighter."
Fans have expressed their desire to see Jeremy Stephens return to the octagon once more, it will be fascinating to see if the UFC engage in a bidding war with the BKFC to acquire the Des Moines native's signature.