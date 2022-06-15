Who is Joe Lauzon's brother, Dan Lauzon?

Joe Lauzon's brother, Dan Lauzon, is a 34-year-old MMA fighter who last fought in 2015. 'The Upgrade' mainly fought in the welterweight division and had a reasonably successful career in the sport.

The 34-year-old fought three-times in the UFC, but never won in the organization and failed to make a career in the company. His first fight for the UFC was against Spencer Fisher in 2006, which he lost in round one.

Joe Lauzon has had a long career in the UFC, which is sadly something his brother couldn't do. Even after getting another shot in the organization back in 2010, Lauzon went on to lose his two bouts.

'The Upgrade' faced Cole Miller on his return to the UFC at UFC 108: Evans vs Silva, but once again lost in the first round. He fared better against Efrain Escudero in his final fight for the organization, but still lost via decision.

In his penultimate fight, Dan Lauzon fought Justin Gaethje at WSOF 6: Burkman vs. Carl early in Gaethje's career. Lauzon was knocked out after two rounds against the now-former Interim UFC lightweight champion.

Since last fighting in 2015, Joe Lauzon's younger brother has been hard to keep track of, mainly due to his lack of social media. Nevertheless, can look back on a successful MMA career, despite not emulating the UFC success of his brother.

When will Joe Lauzon fight next?

Joe Lauzon will face a fellow UFC veteran at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett this weekend. 'J-Lau' will face Donald Cerrone after their scheduled bout was cancelled at UFC 274.

The duo have a combined total of 64 UFC fights, which is a number you'll struggle to beat in many UFC matchups. Cerrone is currently winless since 2019 and has lost his last five out of his last six fights.

Lauzon isn't in as bad a form as Cerrone. However, 'J-Lau' is still struggling in the latter stages of his career. The 38-year-old has lost three out of his last five fights, including a loss to UFC veteran Clay Guida.

Nonetheless, the 38-year-old is coming into this bout off of a win after beating Jonathan Pearce in round one at UFC on ESPN 6.

Neither fighter has much longer left in their careers, meaning both will be looking for a highlight finish to end their UFC runs when fighting this weekend.

