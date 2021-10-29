Who is Joe Martinez, the ring announcer set to replace Bruce Buffer at UFC 267?

Joe Martinez is an American ring announcer currently working for MMA promotions UFC and Invicta FC. He will take Bruce Buffer's place at UFC 267 as the legendary "voice of the octagon" was unable to travel to Abu Dhabi after contracting COVID-19.

Martinez's first UFC appearance came in December 2012. He was tapped by the company to cover for Buffer, who wasn't available for The Ultimate Fighter 16 finale. In an interview with Bleacher Report several years ago, Martinez said:

"All my respect is to Bruce; it’s his gig, and I’m just more than happy to step in and fill a role for a night. The opportunity is there and I am happy to be the one they have called on for it. I don’t typically get nervous when holding a microphone, but I think I’ll be a little nervous for this one and I hope I can hide it."

Martinez also has experience announcing boxing events but is exclusively handling MMA presently.

It will be the first time in 25 years that Buffer will sit out a UFC pay-per-view. The last time Buffer missed a numbered event was back at UFC 8 in September 1996.

UFC president Dana White announced during the UFC 267 presser that Martinez, who has been a fixture in Fight Night (non-PPV) events, will take over the announcing duties.

Iconic commentator Joe Rogan will also be absent from the show as he does not cover overseas UFC events. The commentary team will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder.

Joe Martinez talks about his Fight Island experience

Joe Martinez will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. The announcer appears to have enjoyed his trips to the Middle Eastern country. In a recent interview with Fake Friends MMA, Joe Martinez said:

"The first time [I was in Abu Dhabi] was awesome. I'm not gonna lie, dude, it was like a great vacation. I only had to do two shows. We had full access to the Formula 1 race track. Guys can go out there and be passengers in one of those speed cars or drifting. And then a couple days a week we can go out early and get on the bikes and ride around the track as many times as you want."

Watch Joe Martinez's full interview below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh