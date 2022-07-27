Who is Joe Pyfer, the only fighter to earn a UFC contract in 1st week of DWCS?

Joe Pyfer is a 25-year-old American mixed martial artist fighting out of Pennsylvania. The orthodox middleweight was awarded a UFC contract in the very first week of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) season 6.

Having begun his professional MMA journey in May 2018, 'Bodybagz' currently holds a record of 9-2.

Pyfer was awarded the highly sought-after contract by the UFC following his impressive second-round TKO finish over Osman Diaz. He is the only person to have defeated Diaz in over four years.

Watch the promo for Pyfer vs. Diaz below:

Interestingly, this is not the American's first appearance on the UFC feeder program.

Pyfer was also a part of DCWS 2020. Unfortunately, 'Bodybagz' suffered a devastating elbow injury during the event's second week. The injury forced the fighter to succumb to a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Stoltzfus.

Watch Pyfer suffer an elbow injury below:

The Pennsylvania native began his professional MMA career competing in the Art of War Cage Fighting. On his debut outing, the American clinched a first-round TKO victory over Steven Covington.

'Bodybagz' competed under the banners of AOW, Ring Of combat (ROC) and CES MMA before getting his first crack at DWCS. The American is also a former ROC middleweight champion.

The 25-year-old has six knockout wins and two submission wins so far on his resume.

Joe Pyfer on how he overcame his ill fate at DWCS 2020

In his post-fight interview at Dana White's Contender Series 47, Joe Pyfer discussed how he overcame his ill-fated first attempt at the DWCS to ultimately win a contract in the sixth season of the UFC feeder program.

'Bodybagz' stated that he was fortunate enough to have good mentors around him to guide him out of depression and self-pity to become the fighter he is today:

"I'm not the same person I was two years ago. I've grown a lot, I've had people to mentor me and guide me you know. I had a lot of frustration and of like man like 'why me?' you know, the self pity stuff. You know, the depression and suicide and things like that I've gone through a couple of times... luckily I had good enough people around me."

Watch Joe Pyfer's full post-fight interview below:

Pyfer currently trains under John Marquez and is a part of Team Daniel Gracie. The 25-year-old also credited his tough training sessions with undefeated UFC welterweight Sean Brady as a factor in his recent impressive performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far