Who is Bobby Azarian, the latest guest on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan recently invited Bobby Azarian onto the JRE podcast. Azarian is a cognitive neuroscientist and has a PhD from the Krasnow Institute for Advanced Study. He is also an author and promoted his book The Romance of Reality on the podcast.

In Azarian's book, he covers a new view of reality and what that could mean for humanity. Azarian is also a science journalist and has written for The New York Times, BBC Future, Scientific American, Slate, The Huffington Post and many other major publications.

Azarian has also had research published in journals such as Cognition & Emotion and Human Brain Mapping. The neuroscientist mainly spoke about consciousness on the podcast, which is a topic Azarian often covers in his work.

Bobby Azarian has previously done shorter interviews with David Pakman and The Damage Report. The interview with Joe Rogan was definitely one of his longest and most in-depth recordings when speaking about his work and various other topics.

Joe Rogan shares his excitement for soccer after his first experience watching the sport

When fans of his podcast or commentary think about Joe Rogan, they will likely relate him to MMA. However, Rogan attended his first soccer match at Austin FC and seemingly enjoyed the sport a lot.

After the match, Rogan shared his experience on Instagram and posted a video from the match, stating:

"I had my first professional soccer experience last night watching @austinfc play Orlando and I f***ing loved it."

Rogan watched Austin FC take on Orlando in the MLS. The UFC color commentator hadn't previously shown much interest in soccer, but perhaps he will be more interested in the sport going forward.

In 2016, the podcast host did post on Instagram about watching Barcelona FC alongside Ian Edwards and Jamie Vernon. Edwards had apparently jokingly compared watching Barcelona to "watching a hot chick sunbathe," which Rogan wasn't convinced with at the time:

That was obviously a long time ago, and even in the couple of years since the post, the MLS has grown massively in the United States. For example, Austin FC, the team Rogan watched live, was only founded in 2018.

