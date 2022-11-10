Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Matt Walsh?

Joe Rogan's guest on episode 1895 of The Joe Rogan Experience was Matt Walsh.

Walsh is an American right-wing conservative political commentator, media personality, and author. He is a columnist for The Daily Wire and is the host of the podcast The Matt Walsh Show. Walsh has a massive following on social media, with 1.88 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Twitter at the time of this writing.

In the podcast, Walsh and the UFC color commentator discussed a range of topics like gay marriage, woke culture, transgenderism, and American politics, among other things.

Matt Walsh is an advocate for the ban on pornography and supports the ban on abortion as well. He is a vocal critic of the LGBTQ community and the transgender community in particular. Additionally, he was also the presenter of a documentary produced by The Daily Wire titled What is a Woman? which had a mixed reception among critics and political commentators.

Walsh has described himself as a "theocratic fascist" on his Twitter handle. Critics of the commentator described his commentary as trolling, and Walsh has found himself under fire on many occasions.

Walsh lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is married to Alina Walsh. The couple has four children together.

Joe Rogan and Matt Walsh discuss the transgender movement in the US

Joe Rogan described the documentary What is a Woman? featuring Matt Walsh as "one of the most eye-opening things that's ever been done on this whole gender confusion thing." The documentary features Walsh asking activists and experts the question, "what is a woman?" The question is specifically aimed at gender identity as a concept in the argument between cisgender and transgender communities.

According to Walsh, the idea for the documentary came from the fact that no one could define what a woman is. He wanted to aim this question specifically at the left party. Walsh argues that he does not consider transwomen to be women. He has come under fire on numerous occasions for his anti-trans rhetoric.

The documentary What is a Woman? was released in June during Pride Month. Walsh is alleged to have created the Gender Unity Project, a group of around 50 people that includes a 14-year-old transgender girl he recruited to participate in the documentary. The group's Twitter handle was taken down following the allegations going public.

