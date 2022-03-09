Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of the most popular and successful YouTubers in the world.

Donaldson has numerous highly-successful channels on YouTube. His main channel, named MrBeast, has more than 90 million subscribers. His other YouTube channels include MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts and Beast Reacts.

MrBeast @MrBeast Today is the 10 year anniversary of the channel, give me likes Today is the 10 year anniversary of the channel, give me likes https://t.co/6kxZDBw8oF

Donaldson launched his YouTube channel in 2012, but started gaining serious traction on the platform only after 2017. His content mostly comprises survival challenge videos, vlogs, donation videos and more. He went on to hire his childhood friends to help him grow his brand, which now has over 100 employees. The 23-year-old has almost 200 million subscribers, across all of his channels.

According to Forbes, he was the highest earning YouTube content creator of 2021. He generated 10 billion views on his channel and earned a total of $54 million last year.

MrBeast tells Joe Rogan how he became a successful YouTuber

Jimmy Donaldson recently appeared on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. During his conversation with Rogan, he shared his journey from being an awkward kid to becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world.

Donaldson started posting YouTube videos when he was only 11 years old. He claims he wasn't interested in the formal education system and barely paid attention in school. Naturally, he didn't get good grades and was a below average student.

Donaldson told Rogan that he has always been interested in YouTube and spent hours studying what makes for good content. He also had a few friends who were working towards the same goal. Soon, all of them reached a million subscribers as a result of their hard work. He said:

"We all had like ten twenty thousands subscribers when we met. By the time we stopped talking, we had millions of subscribers. We all hit a million subscribers within a month. It's crazy. because if you envision a world where you're trying to be great at something and it's just like, you learning and f*king up and learning from your mistakes."

Donaldson also added that learning from the mistakes of his peers helped him learn faster. He added:

"You messed up, you learn from your mistakes, you must learn from your mistakes, you in two years might have learnt from 20 mistakes, but if you have like four other people who are also messing up, when they learn from their mistakes, they teach you what they learn, stuff like that."

Watch Jimmy Donaldson discuss his success with Joe Rogan below:

Donaldson went on to reveal that he releases his content in multiple languages. His reasoning behind this is that when a video is released only in English, almost 90% of the world can't understand it. He now has channels that post his videos in different languages with the help of voice actors, allowing more viewers to watch his content.

Apart from creating content, he also happens to be a philanthropist. Despite being one of the richest YouTubers in the world, he doesn't necessarily live a lavish lifestyle.

Watch his full appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience below:

