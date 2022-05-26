Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Neal Brennan?

Neal Brennan recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to have a chat with the UFC color commentator.

Brennan is clearly a man of many talents. He is a writer, producer, director and comedian, amongst other things. He was born on October 19, 1973 in Pennsylvania.

Brennan has had an affinity towards comedy since his younger days and often used to stay up late to watch famous comedy shows on TV. His older brother used to work as a comedian at local shows. The younger Brennan would often watch his brother's shows on the weekends.

Brennan was the co-writer of Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show. He has also been an integral part of the production team for the Netflix comedy show 3 Mics, which was released in 2017.

Apart from his gigs in production, comedy, and writing, Brennan also started a podcast of his own in 2019. He hosts it along with actress friend Bianca Siavoshy. The show is called How Neal Feel.

A lifelong comedy enthusiast, Brennan idolized the likes of Chris Rock and Dave Attell.

Neal Brennan shares his experience of doing Ayahuasca with Joe Rogan

Brennan has been suffering from depression for a long time and uses anti-depressants to help his condition. Without them, Brennan suffers from panic attacks on stage. However, he has also been using Ayahuasca for a while now as a remedy.

While talking to Joe Rogan, the 48-year-old revealed that a friend of his advised him to use Ayahuasca in October 2020. He elaborated on his experience of using things like Ayahuasca and hoppe while appearing on JRE.

"I did Ayahuasca, did two to three cups of this thing called hoppe, which is they blow sacred tobacco ash up your nostrils. And it's like you have f*cking rocks up in your heads. Apparently, it multiplies the Ayahuasca for eight to 10 minutes. It's like a f*cking mushroom in Super Mario."

Watch Neal Brenna talk to Joe Rogan about Ayahuasca below:

