Who is Ryan Holiday, Joe Rogan's latest JRE podcast guest?

Joe Rogan's latest JRE podcast guest, Ryan Holiday, is widely known for his podcast The Daily Stoic. He is an author and is also the former director of marketing for American Apparel. Holiday has a large social media following, which he uses to post inspirational videos.

The 34-year-old was born in Sacramento, California, and dropped out of college at the age of 19. He later attended the University of California, Riverside. At university, Holiday studied political science and creative writing.

Along with selling more than three million copies of his various books combined, the author has also written for a number of major journalistic outlets. Joe Rogan's podcast guest has written for Forbes, The New York Observer, The New York Times and The Huffington Post.

Despite writing for various online media companies, Holiday's first book was an expose about online journalism. The book was titled Trust Me, I'm Lying and did very well upon its release, debuting on the Wall Street Journal's bestseller list.

While appearing on the JRE podcast, Holiday spoke about a number of topics, from the media to Marcus Aurelius.

Joe Rogan pokes fun at Joe Biden on recent JRE podcast episode

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator commented on a video of United States president Joe Biden falling off his bike while riding in Delaware.

While looking for the video online during podcast episode #1834, Rogan said this about Biden falling off his bike:

"He's the gift that keeps on giving if you're not a [Joe] Biden fan."

Watch the full podcast clip below:

Rogan said that he was amazed Biden fell so easily after stating that the president had strong legs. The podcast host later joked that the video was funnier due to Biden's age and said that it wouldn't have been as entertaining if he was a 20-year-old.

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Rogan also referenced former US president Gerald Ford, who gained a reputation for being 'clumsy' after falling while exiting Air Force One in Austria. Saturday Night Live cast member Chevy Chase would constantly poke fun at Ford on the popular American TV show.

