Who is Joe Rogan's podcast guest Jeremy Corbell and how many times has he appeared on JRE?

Joe Rogan's podcast guest Jeremy Corbell is an American documentary filmmaker, ufologist, mixed martial artist, and contemporary artist. The 45-year-old has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) on four occasions.

He made his first appearance on the podcast on episode #1315 with Bob Lazar. The filmmaker further appeared as a guest on episodes #1361, #1510 and #1853 of the podcast.

The ufologist has directed and produced numerous documentaries and TV series on alien and extraterrestrial life, such as Storm Area 51, UFOs: Declassified LIVE, Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.

Corbell is especially notorious for having worked with whistle-blowers such as Bob Lazar. His documentary, Lazar: Cosmic Whistleblower, details alleged physicist Bob Lazar's experience studying recovered alien propulsion systems for the US military.

Jeremey Corbell is popular in the contemporary art sphere for his unique style of art presentations combining fine art, film and fashion.

The filmmaker is also an avid martial artist, having trained jiu-jitsu from a very young age. In his debut publication, Radiant Source: Cultivating Warrior Consciousness, Corbell put forth his philosophy about martial arts.

Corbell has also developed his own martial arts discipline known as Quantum jiu-jitsu and Warrior Yoga.

Jeremy Corbell explains Bob Lazar's take on element 115 to Joe Rogan

In his appearance on episode #1853 of JRE, the American filmmaker told Joe Rogan that Bob Lazar credited element 115 as the power source for the alien craft he allegedly worked on.

Corbell explained that, according to Lazar, the element when used as a power source releases anti-matter and creates a gravitational propulsion field, enabling the alien craft to travel in any medium:

"The 155 was the power source he [Bob Lazar] said and basically you put it in and it releases anti matter and creates a gravity propulsion, a gravitational field and then you had... three directional emmiters... Travelling faster than the speed of sound with no sonic boom. Trans medium, all domain. These things seem to defy typical propulsion."

When Bob Lazar allegedly started discussing element 115 in the late 1980s the element was only theoretical. The element was officially discovered by the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in 2003.

According to livescience.com, element 155 also known as Moscovium, is currently only used for scientific studies and for making nihonium. Advance use of the element as proposed by Lazar is yet to be validated.

