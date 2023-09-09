Who is Joel Bauman? All about the Gamebred Bareknuckle fighter who called out Mark Zuckerberg, Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Gamebred Bareknuckle fighter Joel Bauman recently called out Mark Zuckerberg, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul.

'King Bau' is a 32-year-old MMA fighter who has a professional record of 7-3 and has previously competed in organizations like LFA and Bellator MMA as well. Bauman was most recently seen in action against Maki Pitolo in the co-main event of the Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 card and won the fight via a second-round TKO.

Following his fight, Joel Bauman proceeded to call out several names for his next fight. Interestingly, his list included the likes of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Paul brothers. Bauman also took shots at Zuckerberg's social media platform Instagram for censoring him. He had this to say during the post-fight interview:

"Hey Zuckerberg, I'm Shadowban god. This is the hashtag that I'm using because you keep censoring me and suppressing me. Very interesting how you censor and suppress me but Instagram, bulls**t, a pedophile network on your platform."

"I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet. That's what I do, that's why I fight, I fight for kids...Also, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, I'm the influencer of influencers, if you want to fight someone, then let's fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet."

Catch Joel Bauman's post-fight interview below:

Joel Bauman: Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 full results

The recently concluded Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 event lived up to its expectations. As mentioned, former UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum took on each other in the main event with 'Cigano' defeating Werdum once again.

Also on the Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 card, Joel Bauman defeated Maki Pitolo via second-round TKO in a co-main middleweight contest as mentioned earlier. Joshua Weems defeated Irwin Rivera via unanimous decision in a bantamweight contest.

Former UFC contender Anthony Njokuani was also on the card and faced Brandon Jenkins in a welterweight battle. Njokuani emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Ago Huskić also defeated Brandon Davis by unanimous decision in their featherweight matchup.

Before that, Joey Ruquet beat Joe Penafiel via second-round TKO in a 140-pound contest. Jhonasky Sojo beat Tyler Hill via first-round TKO in their 165-pound contest.