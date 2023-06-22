Jose Mariscal, a rising fighter in the MMA scene, is set to make his highly anticipated UFC debut at UFC Jacksonville this weekend. Mariscal will be stepping in on short notice to replace Victor Martinez in a lightweight bout against Trevor Peek at the prelims of the event.

With a professional MMA record of 13-6, Mariscal has already made a name for himself in organizations such as LFA, Cage Warriors, and Combate Global.

Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Jose Mariscal has secured impressive knockout victories over Luke Faultersack at Cage Warriors 133 and Guilherme Faria at LFA 153. Notably, Mariscal has also claimed victories over notable UFC fighters Youssef Zalal and Pat Sabbatani outside of the promotion.

On the other side of the Octagon, Trevor Peek (who hails from Alabama), will be looking to maintain his undefeated with 8 wins so far in his professional record in MMA.

After a successful UFC debut earlier this year in February, where he secured a knockout win against Erick Gonzalez in a Fight Night event, Peek has quickly made a name for himself. His impressive performance earned him a contract after an impressive showing on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022.

UFC Jacksonville (UFC on ABC 5) is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2023, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will be headlined by a thrilling featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Ilja Topuria, promising an action-packed night for fight fans.

As Jose Mariscal steps into the UFC spotlight on short notice, fans eagerly await his debut and anticipate an exciting clash between him and Trevor Peek.

UFC Jacksonville (2023): Fight card

UFC Jacksonville is gearing up to deliver an electrifying main card lineup that promises explosive fights and high stakes for the fighters involved.

Headlining the event is a featherweight showdown between former title challenger Josh Emmett and undefeated Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, the women's flyweight division takes center stage as No. 9 ranked Amanda Ribas squares off against No. 11 ranked Maycee Barber.

The heavyweight division will also witness fireworks as Dana White's Contender Series standout, Austen Lane, steps into the Octagon for the first time to face knockout artist Justin Tafa. Additionally, David Onama will go head-to-head against Gabriel Santos in a heated clash at 145 pounds.

No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen aims to extend his impressive four-fight winning streak as he takes on Bruno Silva. Allen's relentless drive to climb the rankings will be tested against Silva's skills and resilience.

Meanwhile, UFC veteran Neil Magny seeks his second victory of 2023 when he squares off against Phil Rowe in a welterweight bout that promises excitement and a potential showstopper in the prelims.

Check out the entire lineup for UFC Jacksonville below:

OddSmokerSteve @OddSmokerSteve



Which fights are you looking forward to the most on this weekend's card?



#MMATwitter It's Fight Week for UFC Jacksonville!Which fights are you looking forward to the most on this weekend's card? #UFC Jacksonville #UFC It's Fight Week for UFC Jacksonville!Which fights are you looking forward to the most on this weekend's card?#MMATwitter #UFCJacksonville #UFC https://t.co/YSNlxYo965

Poll : 0 votes