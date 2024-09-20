Who is Joshua Buatsi? Which country is he from? All about boxer's parents, ethnic background, BLM stance, charity acts, and more

Joshua Buatsi is all set to make his highly-anticipated return to the squared circle. Staying true to his moniker, 'Just Business,' he's seemingly been all business heading into his WBO interim light heavyweight title defense against Callum Smith on Feb. 22.

Buatsi has long been known for his respectful attitude and generally refrains from engaging in unprovoked trash talk. Nevertheless, he will not hold himself back from trying to knock Smith, a former champion.

Who is Joshua Buatsi?

Joshua Buatsi was born on March 14, 1993. As an amateur, he represented Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won bronze as a light heavyweight. Buatsi studied at Edenham High School (currently known as Orchard Park High School) in Croydon, London, England. He completed a 2:1 degree in business management and sports science from St. Mary's University in Twickenham, London.

In 2023, Al Jazeera shed light on Buatsi's 'Joshua Buatsi Foundation' in Ghana, which provides care for orphans and deprived children. It also gives boxers opportunities to train. Boxing megastar Anthony Joshua notably served as Buatsi's mentor after the latter transitioned to professional boxing.

Akin to 'AJ,' Buatsi attempts to utilize his boxing success to help others, even providing financial assistance to a former opponent. He and Joshua both lent support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Before fighting Marko Calic in Oct. 2020, Buatsi took a knee, expressing solidarity with the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement. He thereby joined the global protests against the reported police brutality and racism prevalent in the U.S. However, Buatsi later indicated that his gesture and BLM support didn't make the requisite difference in society:

"It made no impact, zero impact."

Joshua Buatsi's early life and family

Joshua Buatsi was born in Accra, Ghana. His family moved to England when he was nine, and he grew up in Croydon, London. The information available about Buatsi's parents is limited as they have stayed away from the glitter and glamor of the sports entertainment industry.

Buatsi started boxing at 15 after being introduced to it by his best friend. He recalled initially hiding his boxing training from his parents, lying that he was training for football.

Buatsi's father eventually found out and warned him about the health risks associated with the sport of boxing. That said, after he turned 18, his father supported his decision to pursue a career in the fight business. Meanwhile, Buatsi feels that his mother would love it if he quit boxing, but she still unwaveringly supports him.

Buatsi honored his Ghanaian heritage by donning the traditional Kente cloth against Marco Antonio Periban on the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr. event's undercard at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.

As reported by The Sun back in 2019, Buatsi underscored his goal of becoming a millionaire like 'AJ' and still staying humble.

As for his training, Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) was previously coached by Robert McCracken (Anthony Joshua's former coach) and has lately been trained by Virgil Hunter (Andre Ward's former coach).

The British-Ghanaian fighter was previously promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, who've long promoted Joshua, and he was managed by the Will Harvey-helmed 258 Management. Buatsi parted ways with Matchroom and 258 Management in 2023, signing a multi-year contract with the BOXXER. Furthermore, he's known for being a devout Christian.

Watch Buatsi discuss his religion below:

