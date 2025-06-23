Who is Julio César Chávez Jr.'s father? Everything to know about the Mexican boxing legend

Julio César Chávez Jr. is set to make his boxing return against celebrity YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul in a 10-round cruiserweight bout. The fight will take place this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Despite amassing an impressive record of 54-6-1, Chávez Jr. is expected to have a tough matchup against Paul, as the 39-year-old returns to the squared circle after a year. However, the Mexican will have his father, Julio César Chávez Sr., a legendary figure in the boxing world, at his side, which will give the former WBC middleweight champion an extra boost of motivation.

Who is Julio César Chávez Jr.'s father?

Julio César Chávez Jr. is the son of former three-division world champion Julio César Chávez González, aka Julio César Chávez Sr. Chávez Sr. was born on July 12, 1962, in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. He made his professional boxing debut in 1980, following a 13-bout amateur career. The 62-year-old fought 115 times, winning 107 (85 knockouts), losing six, and drawing two.

In his professional career which spanned from 1980 to 2005, Chávez Sr. held the WBC super featherweight belt, the WBA and WBC lightweight titles, and the IBF light welterweight title, making him a prominent star in the boxing scene. He used to have an aggressive approach towards his opponents, going forward persistently. Some of his notable victories came against Ruben Castillo, Sammy Fuentes, Rocky Lockridge, Juan LaPorte, and Tony Lopez.

Julio César Chávez Sr. warns Jake Paul

Jake Paul will face Julio César Chávez Sr.'s son this weekend. In a press conference last month ahead of their fight, Chávez Sr. slammed Paul for his lackluster performance against Mike Tyson and issued a stern warning, expressing confidence in Chávez Jr.'s abilities.

''With all due respect, fighting Mike Tyson, I would've given him a better fight...This time, it's different. This time, he's gonna get fu*ked up.''

Check out Julio César Chávez Sr.'s comments below:

