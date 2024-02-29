Who did Jutta Leerdam date before Jake Paul? Exploring the skater's relationship history before Dillon Danis beats us to it

Jutta Leerdam is easily among the world's most recognizable speed skating athletes and is known for winning silver at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2022.

The 25-year-old Dutch national also won gold four times in the European Championships and twice in the World Sprint Championships. Leerdam is also known for being in a romantic relationship with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, and the two are often seen posting pictures of each other on social media.

Their relationship recently came under the public scanner after Dillon Danis posted a photo of Leerdam with one of her ex-boyfriends on social media to get under Paul's skin. Danis regularly feuds with combat sports personalities on social media and often posts old pictures of their girlfriends or wives.

The former Bellator welterweight recently shared an image of Leerdam with her former partner on X in response to one of Paul's posts.

Check out Danis' post below:

Screenshot via @dillondanis on X

After Danis' post went viral, many wondered who the Dutchwoman was dating before Paul. Per reports, Leerdam was in a relationship with fellow Dutch speed skater Koen Verweij in 2017, who's also the man in the picture Danis posted.

After dating for about five years, the couple broke up, and Leerdam announced that she was single in August 2022. After getting in touch with Paul on Instagram a few months later, she publicly announced her relationship with him in April 2023.

When Jake Paul discussed starting a family with Jutta Leerdam after marriage

Last October, Jake Paul opened up about his relationship with Jutta Leerdam and discussed settling down with her. The Ohio native mentioned that he had marriage plans and hoped he could raise a family with Leerdam one day.

Paul is easily among the most well-known social media influencers in the world today and has even managed to make his mark as a boxer. During an episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' spoke to his brother, Logan Paul, about potentially marrying his highly accomplished speed skater girlfriend and said:

"It's funny. Interestingly enough, I dream of the same thing [marriage and family] and getting to become best friends with my kids. Just being there all the time, which is why I work so hard, is to have the financial freedom to be able to not work when they're born and to be with them all the time... And doing it with my wife at the time, which I believe will be Jutta."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (46:30):