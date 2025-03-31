Who is Kyoji Horiguchi, the fighter UFC just re-signed? Age, nationality, record, and more on the RIZIN legend who once challenged Demetrious Johnson

Kyoji Horiguchi is back on the UFC roster following a lengthy stint in different promotions worldwide. Horiguchi is one of the biggest Japanese MMA stars and will hope to leave his mark in the multi-billion dollar organization.

Horiguchi (33-5) made his promotional debut against Dustin Pague at UFC 166 in 2013, securing a second-round knockout win. Following a three-fight win streak, the 34-year-old was able to challenge one of mixed martial arts' all-time greats Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title at UFC 186 in 2015.

Unfortunately, he suffered a fifth-round submission loss. The Japanese superstar bounced back with a three-fight win streak and left the promotion (7-1) after securing a unanimous decision win against Ali Bagautinov at UFC Fight Night 99 in 2016.

After a successful tenure at RIZIN, Horiguchi took on Darrion Caldwell for the bantamweight title at Bellator 222 in 2019 and secured a unanimous decision win. He then faced former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura twice, securing a 1-1 record. Notably, Asakura signed with UFC last year and immediately faced Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title at UFC 310.

Horiguchi then vacated his RIZIN bantamweight title and made two unsuccessful appearances at Bellator, losing to Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix. The MMA veteran became the inaugural RIZIN flyweight champion by submitting Makoto Takahashi at Rizin 45 in Japan.

In his recent MMA outing at RIZIN 47, Horiguchi faced Pettis in a rematch and secured a unanimous decision win.

Kyoji Horiguchi aims to become the first Japanese champion

Kyoji Horiguchi vacated his RIZIN flyweight title to re-sign with UFC. Horiguchi recently took to X and issued a statement, asking everyone to support him in his second stint with the promotion.

''It has been decided that he will be competing in the UFC! I would like to thank UFC president Dana White for accepting me, Sakakibara for encouraging me, and all the fans for their support. As the RIZIN champion, I will be going for the belt as the first Japanese to do so. Everyone please follow me. Please support us!!''

There has been no official announcement regarding his opponent yet. However, according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Horiguchi could face Tagir Ulanbekov in Azerbaijan.

''Kyoji Horiguchi close to come to terms on a deal that would see him to come back and fight at the UFC's flyweight division and who might he fight?...I’m hearing one of the opponents being discussed for his return would be Tagir Ulanbekov...That is a fight being discussed for this card in Azerbaijan.''

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

