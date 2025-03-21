"This would be great for the flyweight division!" - Fans react to RIZIN legend Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly returning to the UFC after eight years

Japanese MMA fighter Kyoji Horiguchi is reportedly preparing for a comeback to the UFC. He is currently the RIZIN flyweight champion and is undefeated in his last six MMA fights.

The UFC flyweight division has had its fair share of struggles and was infamously once on the chopping block. However, with the emergence of champions like Henry Cejudo, Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Alexandre Pantoja, the 125-pound bracket has sprung to life.

Recent acquisitions have further boosted the division, with Kai Asakura recently making his promotional debut. Now, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has reported that the world's premier MMA promotion is looking to add Horiguchi to its roster. Notably, the 34-year-old has already had a three-year stint in the UFC.

Several fight fans and netizens took on X and reacted to the news in the comments section of the above post, with one writing:

"This would be great for the flyweight division! I think the men’s 125 is the best it ever has been in a long time."

Others commented:

"Good we need new people"

"Dana about to boost this flyweight division with asia... Imagine how many elite men he'll find between 125&145lbs"

"Both Him and Kai asakura have knocked eachother out"

Check out more fan reactions to Kyoji Hiroguchi's return below:

Fans react to the reports of Kyoji Horiguchi returning to UFC [Screenshot courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

During his initial stint (2013-2016) in the UFC, Horiguchi achieved a record of 7-1. His only defeat in promotion came against then-champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 186.

Ariel Helwani reveals targeted opponent for Kyoji Horiguchi's UFC return

With Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly set to re-join the UFC, there's growing speculation regarding who he'll face. He's 1-1 with his compatriot, Kai Asakura, with both fighters having a knockout victory over one another. He also has a win over No.6-ranked flyweight Manel Kape, so a rematch between the two could be on the horizon.

However, Ariel Helwani has reported that No.11-ranked Tagir Ulanbekov is being targeted for the RIZIN legend's UFC return.

"I’m hearing one of the opponents being discussed for his return would be Tagir Ulanbekov."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

