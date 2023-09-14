Who is Lawrence Epstein? Senior UFC official's role and designation explained

Lawrence Epstein is the senior executive vice president and the COO of the UFC. It is worth noting that Epstein has been with the UFC since 2007 and has played a pivotal role in the company's success over the years.

For those unaware, WWE and UFC recently joined forces to form a global sports entertainment company. While the majority acquisition of the WWE was completed earlier this year by Endeavor, the company has officially been listed in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the name of TKO Group Holdings Inc.

Interestingly, there were rumors about potential changes in roles for the company's executives following the WWE-UFC merger. It is worth noting that the former UFC president Dana White has been made the CEO of the UFC, while Vince McMahon has been brought back to the WWE following its merger. However, Epstein's role hasn't changed.

Lawrence Epstein reveals long-term goal of TKO; Dana White disagrees

In a recent interview with ESPN, Lawrence Epstein spoke about the future WWE-UFC merger. Interestingly, he also spoke about how his long-term goal with the merger is to make every WWE fan a fan of the UFC and every fan of the UFC a fan of WWE. He said:

"Where we want to get is where every UFC fan is a WWE fan and every WWE fan is a UFC fan."

Despite it being one of the goals of the UFC COO, it looks like Dana White, the CEO of the UFC doesn't agree with his sentiment. During a post-DWCS press conference, White was asked for his thoughts on Lawrence Epstein's statements, when he seemed to have brushed it off. He said:

"Lawrence, I love you, one of the dumbest statements of all time. I don’t know why he said that. I don’t even know what to say to that. No, there’s no – there’s some crossover... I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where we turn every UFC fan into a WWE fan or every WWE fan into a UFC fan."

Catch White's comments below (11:50):