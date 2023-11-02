Who is Lee Murray? Hear Joe Rogan speak on convicted MMA fighter serving 25 years in prison after facing Anderson Silva in last fight

Lee Murray is one of the most infamous MMA fighters of all time. He had a short-lived run in the sport, taking part in just 12 fights, the penultimate of which was in the UFC against Jorge Rivera. Despite winning the bout, he left the promotion after a single fight due to VISA issues, later facing a young Anderson Silva elsewhere.

As Murray was an Englishman facing VISA issues, the bout took place in England. Murray lost the fight via unanimous decision and retired from MMA soon afterwards due to injuries related to a stabbing incident. Two years later, he masterminded the 2006 Securitas depot robbery, stealing nearly £53 million.

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, spoke about it on The Joe Rogan Experience. He touched on the historic nature of the robbery, the making of a film about the robbery, and the fact that Murray is still imprisoned to this day:

"He was a part of the biggest bank robbery in, like, the history of Great Britain. It's, like, some f***ing lock, stock and two smoking barrels type sh*t. They're making a movie about it, Guy Ritchie is making a movie about Lee Murray. That's how wild this f***ing dude is. He's still in jail right now. I think they stole like, $80 million, something crazy like that. These guys had full on tactical gear, f***ing machine guns, the whole thing."

Unfortunately, Lee Murray isn't the only UFC fighter to have found himself at odds with the law, as some of the promotion's greatest stars have gained infamy for their legal issues.

Lee Murray's MMA record

Despite his short-lived MMA career, Lee Murray was decently skilled. Across 12 fights, he racked up eight wins, losing only twice, while also drawing once, alongside a no-contest. His first career loss was against MMA veteran, Joe Doerksen, and was a submission loss via armbar. It marks the only time Murray was ever finished.

His next loss, which was also his final fight, was against future MMA legend, Anderson Silva, in the latter's pre-UFC days. The pair competed for the Cage Rage middleweight title, which Silva won by defeating Murray via unanimous decision.