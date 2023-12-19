Who is Leilah Diong? Everything you need to know about Otto Wallin's girlfriend

Otto Wallin's girlfriend, Leilah Diong, will support the Swede on fight night this Saturday.

'All In' is currently slated for one of the biggest fights of his career this weekend. Currently undefeated since a competitive 2019 loss to Tyson Fury, Wallin will compete in his first pay-per-view main event. In Saudi Arabia, he will meet former champion Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and hopes to score a bout with Deontay Wilder in March. However, that fight can only happen if the British boxer can get through Wallin. Thus putting the former title challenger in the position of spoiler this weekend.

While Otto Wallin's dating history has largely been kept in the dark, one can expect his girlfriend, Leilah Diong, to attend the bout. While the Swede is mainly private, he's shared pictures of them on social media on many occasions. While Diong is stunning, she's not really in the spotlight.

In fact, she doesn't have any noteworthy social media presence, and she's not an influencer or anything like that. Instead, Diong works a relatively regular job and has done so for years.

Diong is a banker working at JP Morgan since the summer of 2019. She reportedly works in New York City, which is where the boxer himself currently lives. In 2017, he moved to the Big Apple from Sweden to focus on his career.

While he didn't meet Diong until 2020, it's safe to say he's happy with the move. The two have been dating for three years and appear very happy together.

Is Otto Wallin engaged to Leilah Diong? Here's what's been reported

According to various reports, Otto Wallin and Leilah Diong are set to be married.

As previously stated, the pair have been dating for over three years and reportedly live together. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Wallin and Diong are apparently engaged.

According to a report from The Sun, the two are engaged, but there's no date slated for a wedding. However, it's worth noting that Wallin and Diong haven't confirmed this news. Since they like their privacy, fans might not know for some time.

However, they were seen at a wedding together this March. It's clear that Otto Wallin and Leilah Diong clean up well, should they choose to wed in the future.