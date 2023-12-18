Who is Nicole Osbourne? Age, profession, and everything else about Anthony Joshua's ex-girlfriend

Anthony Joshua's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Osbourne, is the mother of his child.

'AJ' is currently slated to return to the ring this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. In the main event of a DAZN pay-per-view card, he will face former title challenger Otto Wallin. There, the former two-time champion will look to score his third victory in a row.

On fight night, one can figure that the Brit's son, Joseph, will be there. While his relationship with his child is kept mainly out of the spotlight, Joshua is a proud father. Beyond that, the mother of the boxer's child is even more unknown.

That's largely thanks to the fact that Anthony Joshua's dating history is relatively unknown. Who is known, however, is his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Osbourne. The two reportedly met during their time in school at Watford and quickly got close.

They lived together in North London as well but ultimately split not long following the birth of their son. While the boxer is one of the most famous British athletes, Osbourne couldn't be more of the opposite. She's currently a dance teacher and yoga instructor and has little to do with the spotlight.

In fact, she doesn't have much of a social media presence at all. With that, it seems that Osbourne is happy being out of the spotlight.

Anthony Joshua speaks about son from relationship with Nicole Osbourne

While Anthony Joshua's ex-girlfriend Nicole Osbourne is no longer with him, he's happy about what they created.

As previously stated, 'AJ' and his former partner largely kept their son out of the spotlight. In fact, fans didn't even know that Joshua was a father for the first six months of Joseph's life, as he and Nicole Osbourne decided to keep the announcement off of social media.

However, the boxer has posted about his son on occasion since then. In a media scrum earlier this year, Anthony Joshua was asked about his relationship with his child. Specifically, he was asked if he would ever allow him to box.

According to the former champion, his son does boxing with his cousins. But beyond that, he doesn't care. Anthony Joshua just wants to look after his son, he doesn't care if he likes the sport.

He stated:

"He’s seven, he’s gonna be eight this year, so he’s definitely aware. I don’t think he cares! He obviously knows boxing; him and his cousins, they box now and again. I don’t think he’s at that age where... It’s interesting, right: I always look out when I’m in camp, and I see people going about their business. Boxing is so important in our lives, but it’s not important in everybody’s lives."