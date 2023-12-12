Who is Jake Paul dating at the moment? 'The Problem Child's' current and past relationships detailed

The Jake Paul relationship saga can be found below, and it's quite lengthy.

'The Problem Child' is now a professional boxer, having left the life of a YouTuber behind him. Now holding a 7-1 record, he will return to the ring to face Andre August this Friday night. Like his August win over Nate Diaz, fans can expect him to have Jutta Leerdam by his side on fight night.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and speed skater began dating in late 2022. In that time, they've gotten quite close and regularly appear in public together. However, that's far from anything new, given Paul's relationship history.

Jake Paul's dating life has been on public display for his entire career. In 2014, he reportedly briefly dated American actress Saxon Sharbino. That same year, he was linked to a relationship with model Kelly Stewart, only dating for a few months.

In 2016, Paul was in a high-profile relationship with YouTuber Alissa Violet. While their time together wasn't that long, their time together was very public. Their relationship ended, and the boxer accused Violet of cheating on him with his brother, Logan Paul.

The following year, he briefly dated YouTuber Tessa Brooks, as well as actress Teala Dunn. In 2018, Paul dated Erika Costell, another famous influencer. However, it was his relationships with Tana Mongaeu and Julia Rose that received the most attention.

Why did Jake Paul's most recent relationships end?

Jake Paul's relationships prior to Jutta Leerdam were largely in the public, and not for good.

In early 2019, 'The Problem Child' began dating Tana Mongeau. At the time, the two were some of the most famous YouTubers on the planet, and they capitalized on that. Often, they would appear in each other's videos.

Furthermore, they got "married" later that year and seemed very happy. However, they separated in 2020, and it was revealed that their wedding was fake as well. That got Paul into hot water, as many fans felt lied to about the situation.

He wasn't single for long, however, as Jake Paul's next girlfriend was Julia Rose. She was largely supportive of his early boxing career and even got involved in the build-up of his scheduled fight with Tommy Fury. Rose mocked the British star's fiancee, Molly Mae-Hague.

However, the two separated in 2022, and Paul is now dating the speed skater. Their relationship has been a whirlwind thus far, and the boxer has already spoken of marrying Leerdam one day.