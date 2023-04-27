Jake Paul and fellow social media star Tana Mongeau got married back in July 2019. However, their marriage was nothing but a big publicity stunt.

The two controversial social media creators started dating in early 2018 and after just a few months, the two decided to have a fake marriage. Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got married in a mansion in Las Vegas where they spent a reported sum of $500,000.

Interestingly, before being uploaded to YouTube, the wedding was livestreamed as a pay-per-view and 66,000 die-hard fans of the two spent $50 watching the live stream of the extravagant wedding. While the wedding was nothing more than a publicity stunt, their relationship wasn't.

Paul and Mongeau were in an on-and-off relationship for the majority of 2019 but ended up calling it quits in January 2020 and the two took to Instagram to reveal that they were taking a break.

Jake Paul wife: Tana Mongeau opens up on fake marriage with 'The Problem Child'

Almost a year after being "married" to Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau appeared on BFF's podcast to discuss a variety of topics. While discussing a variety of topics during the episode, Mongeau also touched upon her wedding and relationship with 'The Problem Child'.

Tana Mongeau seemingly admitted to the fact that their wedding was fake and they were not legally married. However, while speaking about her relationship with Paul, she claimed that the "feeling of it all" was real.

Further in the video, Mongeau suggested that she loved Jake Paul more than she has ever loved and said:

“Did we get legally married? No, that was a fake wedding. There’s nothing you can ever say to say that it wasn’t, I guess. You know? I mean don't get me wrong but like we were like yes, we feel like this is a vibe like let's do it. let's make this video, this is crazy, all this stuff is crazy, you know what I mean? But like, the emotion of it all was real. It’s still real. It’s real for me, it always will be real. I loved Jake more than anyone I’ve ever loved and like probably will always love him."

