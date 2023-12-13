"It's no secret" - Anthony Joshua is again accused of being mentally weak

Ahead of Anthony Joshua's next fight, Deontay Wilder has taken aim at the British star.

'AJ' is currently slated to return to the ring to face Otto Wallin this December. In the co-main, Wilder will face former champion Joseph Parker. As many likely recall, those weren't the fights that many expected to see. For most of this year, Joshua was in talks to fight 'The Bronze Bomber' in Saudi Arabia.

However, even the best-laid plans often go awry. The two eventually ran into contractual issues with the Saudis and began looking at alternate locations. However, the postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk led to a renewed interest in the bout.

As of now, a potential fight between Joshua and Wilder is expected in early 2024. Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the two men have signed multi-fight deals with Saudi Arabia, and nothing is holding the bout back. Well, unless either man is upset on December 23.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Deontay Wilder previewed Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. There, the former champion took aim at the British boxer's mental toughness, stating:

“I've always thought Joshua was mentally weak, this has not just started. I've always thought he had a very weak mentality. Especially when it comes to fighting me, it's no secret.”

See his comments in the video below (4:30)

Deontay Wilder offers decisive prediction for Anthony Joshua's next fight

Despite talk of Anthony Joshua's mental toughness, Deontay Wilder still believes his next opponent will get the win.

Currently, 'AJ' is a sizeable favorite to defeat Otto Wallin later this month in Saudi Arabia. The same is true for Wilder's fight with Joseph Parker, as 'The Bronze Bomber' is favored to win.

Regardless of that talk about mental toughness, Deontay Wilder has been steadfast in the idea that he will face 'AJ.' While he seemingly believes his future opponent isn't cut out to face him, he will defeat the Swede.

In an ES News interview, the American boxer offered a prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. There, Wilder predicted that the British star would score a knockout win.

In the interview, Wilder predicted:

“Joshua [will win]. I think Joshua knocks him out. [In] Six-to-eight rounds.”

See his comments in the video below (6:55)