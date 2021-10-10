Who is Loaded Lux, the veteran battle rapper who walked out Deontay Wilder ahead of Tyson Fury fight?

Deontay Wilder challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder walked out to the famous rap 'Til This Day' by famous battle rapper Loaded Lux. Lux walked alongside 'The Bronze Bomber' for his epic clash against Tyson Fury.

Check out Deontay Wilder's walk with Loaded Lux below:

Loaded Lux is an American MC, veteran battle rapper and entrepreneur from Harlem, New York, USA. Born on August 26, 1984, Lux's real name is John Lux. Owing to his unique usage of complex schemes and rhyming patterns, Loaded Lux is regarded as one of the greatest battle rappers of all time.

Known for his contributions to battle rap as a whole, Lux featured on numerous SMACK DVDs early in his career, battling other up-and-coming MCs like Charlie Clips, Midwest/Young Miles and Murda Mook. Lux was also undefeated for seven weeks on 106 & Park's Freestyle Friday and was later inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2007.

In the late 2000s, Loaded Lux went on to start his own battle rap league called Lionz Den, which featured unique 'barbershop' and 'small room' styled battles. The league became famous for introducing several legendary faces into mainstream video-recorded battle circuits like Arsonal, Goodz, Tay Roc and K-Shine.

Loaded Lux made a song out of Deontay Wilder's one liner

'Til This Day' is a song from Loaded Lux's album 'Talk Dirty 2'. Lux drew inspiration from a line that became popular when mentioned in a Deontay Wilder interview.

Deontay Wilder was asked to give a statement on the struggles of black people ahead of his first fight against Tyson Fury in 2018. The fuming Alabama native replied:

"You know we’ve been fighting and we’re still fighting till this day. Till this day, till this day, till this day.”

Watch Deontay Wilder's epic interview below:

The three reiterated words are rightly etched in every boxing lover’s memory. Speaking to DAZN about his famous one-liner, Deontay Wilder said:

"When I said that it just unlocked something in people’s minds all over the world. No matter what country I go to people now go out of their way just to thank me for the role I have taken (speaking against social injustice) and not being afraid to use the platform that I have.”

