Who is Logan Paul’s opponent Dillon Danis? Training partner of Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira 

Logan Paul will be co-headling a boxing card alongside KSI on October 14th in Manchester, England. It was announced earlier today that Dillon Danis will be his opponent.

Dillon Danis is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist, and became known to the public as a member of Conor McGregor's team. Danis has been a long-time training partner to 'The Notorious,' and has regularly taken to social media to share pictures of the two from training sessions.

In one such post, he said:

"you can’t stop the rain."

Check out the post of McGregor and Dillon Danis together here:

He has also trained with former UFC middleweight champion and current light-heavyweight contender, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. He took to Instagram to share an image, alongside the caption:

"head hunters 🎯 great work today!"

Danis is also a professional MMA fighter, and has competed under the Bellator promotion. His official record as of the time of writing is 2-0, with both of his wins coming by submission.

Dillon Danis is also accomplished in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), and is a black belt under Marcelo Garcia. According to BJJ Heroes, his prowess in BJJ prompted his appointment as Conor McGregor's grappling coach.

Dillon Danis was slated to face KSI previously, will make his boxing debut against Logan Paul

Despite his achievements in the field of BJJ, as well as MMA, Danis' biggest claim to fame is arguably his personality. Infuriating to some, Danis has constantly called out some of MMA's best, and has challenged big names to a fight.

He was slated to face YouTuber-Boxer KSI as part of his boxing debut, but he withdrew, forcing KSI to face another opponent in his place. Now, it looks like Danis has been granted another shot at making his boxing debut against Logan Paul.

He announced the fight on Twitter, saying:

"October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat. Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis



Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/YZPVMnUgF4

While Danis' boxing credentials are unclear, he has trained with some of the best strikers in MMA, namely Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira. As a result, he is sure to have trained his boxing game, and fans can expect the bout against Logan Paul to be competitive.