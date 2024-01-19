Who is Losene Keita? Fighter who rejected offers from UFC, PFL and other organizations to stay with Oktagon MMA

Despite no longer being officially undefeated, Losene Keita remains one of the top prospects who has not signed with a major MMA organization.

Picking up another win at OKTAGON 50, Keita improved to 12-1 on Dec. 9, 2023, with a knockout win over Niko Samsonidse. With the win, Keita claimed the vacant Oktagon MMA featherweight title.

Keita is now a multiple-time champion, with the promotion at just 26 years old.

Having turned down multiple contract offers from the UFC and PFL, Keita surprised some by announcing his contract extension with Oktagon MMA. The deal was reported as a multi-fight deal with no specific number.

Along with the contract announcement, it was also reported that 'The Black Panther' intends to compete in the promotion's 16-man tournament for €1 million in March.

With a professional record of 12-1, many fans still see Keita as undefeated. The lone loss in his career came from an injury in an interim title fight with Mate Sanikidze just one minute into their 2023 bout.

Despite not competing on a bigger stage thus far, Keita has still acquired over 49 thousand followers on Instagram.

Though Keita has once again declined to enter a major promotion and remain in Oktagon MMA in 2024, it is unclear if the African featherweight plans to compete in the UFC in the future.

Who is Losene Keita fighting next?

Announced to be returning to Oktagon MMA, Losene Keita is expected to participate in the promotion's €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger tournament in March.

Though the organization has released the news of Keita's return and intention to compete in a tournament-style competition, the young star's next opponent has yet to be released. Oktagon MMA has not named any of the competitors in the €1 million tournament aside from Keita.

Keita enters the contest as Oktagon MMA's featherweight champion and biggest star.

Aside from Keita, Oktagon MMA has quickly become one of the premier regional MMA promotions. Based in Europe, the promotion also features prominent fighters Akonne Wanliss, Jack Cartwright, Andreas Michailidis, and more.