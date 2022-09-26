Who is Lucero 'La Loba' Acosta, the woman who featured in Combate Global's latest fight card?

Combate Global's latest main event on Saturday night was headlined by Lucero 'La Loba' Acosta, who picked up a decision win over her opponent Mariel Celimen.

Acosta is an MMA fighter with a record of 3-2. Two of her wins came via decisions and one by way of TKO. A native of Tijuana, Mexico, Lucero 'La Loba' Acosta fights out of El Centro, California. She is a member of Team United Training Center. She currently competes in the women's flyweight division of Combate Global.

Lucero 'La Loba' Acosta's path to MMA

In the lead-up to her fight against Mariel Celimen last Saturday, Acosta opened up about what led her to pursue mixed martial arts. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, the Mexican talked about her grim experiences as a victim of domestic violence and how learning self-defense techniques helped her overcome her fears.

Acosta also stated that learning martial arts helped her feel like a completely different woman and physically prepared her for the challenges that she might face. The Mexican explained that she continued to hone her skills and made the transition into MMA after her coaches told her about opportunities in the world of combat.

When offered to compete in an amateur bout, Acosta stated that she immediately accepted the opportunity without much knowledge about fighting. Here's what Acosta said:

"I said yes, but without knowing the risks. I didn't know anything and that's how I got into the sport. It was a very relaxing experience. Even though I didn't know how to take the punches or anything like that, I had a lot of courage and a lot of heart and we came out on top that night."

Lucero 'La Loba' Acosta also spoke about what inspired her nickname 'La Loba'.

“It refers to the aggressiveness with which I entered. Hence the nickname of 'La Loba', the aggressive one, the one that enters howling."

Acosta's first amateur bout was against Nancy Nava in April 2019. The Mexican made a successful debut by scoring a second round TKO. Six months later, she made her professional debut and defeated Valerie Quintero via unanimous decision. She has alternated between wins and losses since making her professional MMA debut in 2019.

