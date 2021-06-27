Watch: The horrifying moment when Combate Global fighter violently choked her opponent unconscious

Combate Global fighter Yajaira Cunningham brutally submitted Iveth del Carmen with a Von Flue Choke in the organization's most recent event. Carmen was left completely unconscious, staring up at the camera with wide eyes.

Watch the submission below:

Cunningham, who goes by the nickname 'Pantera Negra,' went into the fight with Carmen off a unanimous decision loss against Ana Palacios. Only a month later, she returned to the Combate Global octagon and was clearly looking to make a statement.

A viral stoppage for Cunningham's first Combate Global win

As can be seen in CBS Sports Network's fight highlights below, Cunningham went into the fight with something to prove. She constantly blitzed Carmen with strikes, mixing in double leg takedowns to keep the Mexican guessing.

In the second round, Cunningham shot for another double leg. However, this time Carmen attempted to counter with a guillotine. This led to the start of her demise, as Cunningham was able to escape Carmen's guard and progressed to side control.

The Mexican made the cardinal error of attempting to hold on to the submission, despite losing the position. This opened her up to a Von Flue choke, which Cunningham quickly locked in. The Von Flue choke has been closely associated with UFC veteran Ovince Saint Preux over the past few years, with the elite 205er utilizing the submission multiple times.

Yajaira Cunningham won the final match of the night with a Phantom Choke to move to 3-2 in @combateglobal! pic.twitter.com/jlUAIlbEOF — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 26, 2021

Carmen was not wise to the threat and attempted to land strikes from the bottom rather than defend. Mere seconds later, Carmen was left unconscious. Cunningham stood up as soon as the referee waved the fight off. Carmen's body can be seen reacting to the lack of oxygen as her eyes flew open despite being unconscious.

Another angle can be seen below:

The win brings Yajaira 'Pantera Negra' Cunningham to 3-2. She now holds a 1-1 record inside Combate Global. Cunningham has previously competed in organizations such as Global Legion, War at the Rock and Combat Night Pro.

Combate Global's fight card also saw another submission stoppage in the main event, as Pablo Caballero climbed to 8-8 after catching Michael Reyes in a guillotine choke.

The main card co-main event fight saw newcomers to Combate Global compete in a three-round war. Marcos Lloreda claimed a unanimous decision victory, rising to 10-6.

🔥Tuvimos grandes peleas la noche de ayer en La Jaula🔥Revive toda la acción por @ElNueveOf a las 5pm (hora local México)💪🏼 #CombateGlobal #MuchaMásAcción pic.twitter.com/kOa8GEOk7P — Combate Global (@combateglobal) June 26, 2021

