What is the Von Flue choke and which UFC fighter is famous for it?

The Von Flue choke is a rare submission move used to counter a guillotine choke attempt.

The technique requires side control over the opponent who is executing the guillotine choke. While lying perpendicularly upon the opponent's back, the fighter has to get underhook control and lock both hands.

After securing a tight grip, the fighter should sprawl out on their toes and shift the momentum towards the head of the opponent. Pressuring the opponent's neck from the fighter's shoulder will successfully result in a Von Flue Choke.

The Von Flue Choke was named after an American MMA fighter, Jason Von Flue. He introduced the move for the first time in 2003 while competing at WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting). Von Flue successfully executed the move once again on his UFC debut in 2006.

However, Ovince Saint Preux has pulled off the Von Flue Choke on a total of four occasions. At UFC 260, commentator Joe Rogan suggested that the unique submission should be named after 'OSP' since he has used the move more effectively.

Saint Preux's fellow light heavyweight, Alonzo Menifield, recently used the Von Flue Choke at UFC 260. He used it against Fabio Cherant in the first round.

When UFC featherweight Ryan Hall passed out from the Von Flue Choke during a BJJ class

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall was left unconscious during a BJJ class when the Von Flue Choke was used against him. 'The Wizard', who is best known for his grappling pedigree, passed out a few seconds later when the demonstrator's shoulder was pressed hard against his neck.

Hall is undefeated in the UFC and had last fought Darren Elkins in 2019. The 36-year-old is expected to challenge Ilia Topuria on July 10 of this year.