Who are Magomed Ankalaev’s siblings? Exploring the UFC fighter’s family life

Magomed Ankalaev is preparing for his second fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In their first encounter at UFC 313, Ankalaev claimed the light heavyweight throne by defeating Pereira via unanimous decision.

Ad

Off the octagon, Ankalaev comes from a close-knit family. He is the eldest of five siblings, with one brother and three sisters. Losing his father at 15 forced him to take on responsibility for his family while pursuing his MMA career.

Despite early setbacks in amateur fights, Ankalaev remained determined, balancing training with family obligations. His siblings and extended family have been a constant support system for him.

Ankalaev’s journey in combat sports began with Greco-Roman wrestling before transitioning to combat sambo, where he earned the title of Master of Sports. He achieved multiple national and international championships in amateur MMA.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The rematch against Pereira is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. Pereira claims he was hindered by injuries during their first fight and has since refined his strategy.

The buildup to the rematch has also been tense, including confrontations at the UFC Performance Institute and public accusations. Ankalaev is confident he can secure a finish this time, while Pereira aims to reclaim the title after recovering from prior injuries. Betting odds favor Ankalaev as a moderate favorite.

Ad

Fans are eager to see if Pereira can overcome Ankalaev’s grappling dominance or if Ankalaev will extend his reign and demonstrate why he is considered one of the most complete light heavyweights in UFC history.

Magomed Ankalaev’s journey from Dagestan to UFC champion

Magomed Ankalaev began his professional MMA career driven by the culture of martial arts, which is deeply rooted in Dagestan. Like many from his region, he grew up immersed in combat sports and transitioned from Greco-Roman wrestling to combat sambo, where he achieved the rank of Master of Sports.

Ad

He became a two-time World and three-time Russian champion in amateur MMA before moving into the professional ranks. Ankalaev also captured the WFCA light heavyweight championship before joining the UFC.

He graduated from Dagestan State Pedagogical University with a degree in sports and worked at his gym before dedicating himself full-time to fighting. Competing in the UFC represents his chance to test himself against the very best. He claims that his favorite grappling technique is the supplex but he can barely pull it off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More