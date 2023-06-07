Who is Mando Gutierrez ? Learn all about the TUF contestant who gave Conor McGregor a haircut

Bantamweight fighter Mando Gutierrez is one of the talented UFC prospects in team Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31. With a professional record of 8-2, 'El Toro' trains at the Murcielago MMA gym in Lansing, Michigan.

On the second episode of TUF 31, Gutierrez is shown offering his teammates haircuts, and the first one in his chair is coach McGregor. The 25-year-old shared a light-hearted moment with 'The Notorious' as the Irishman details how he wants his trim to look. While Gutierrez played the barber, they talked about his fighting style and McGregor's achievements in the octagon.

Mando Gutierrez was also a contestant on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) in 2022. He faced a certain Raul Rosas Jr., who made history as the youngest fighter to sign a UFC contract at 17. Gutierrez couldn't keep up with 'El Nino Problema's impeccable grappling skills during their bout and was defeated via unanimous decision.

On the second episode of TUF 31, a bantamweight matchup between Mando Gutierrez and Cody Gibson was moved up to replace the Timur Valiev vs. Trevor Wells fight. The Illinois native was defeated via a brutal first-round knockout resulting from a vicious flying knee.

Mando Gutierrez names MMA fighters who inspired him to develop his passion

As part of Team Conor McGregor on TUF 31, Mando Gutierrez has been under the tutelage of MMA's biggest superstar. While the exciting prospect has yet to experience the bright lights of a pay-per-view event, 'El Toro' hopes his tenacity will take him all the way to the top one day.

Like any other prospective MMA fighter, Gutierrez looks up to the giants who made the UFC the household name it is today. The 25-year-old recently opened up about fighters who inspired him to develop his passion for mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with Anna Garrett for the UFC, Mando Gutierrez was asked if he could name the fighters who motivated him.

While he couldn't name all of his idols, the DWCS alum named former two-division champion Henry Cejudo as one of his inspirations, along with Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler, and Conor McGregor. He stated:

"There are so many I can’t really list them all off, but off the top of my head I’d have to say people like Henry Cejudo. He’s been the pinnacle in wrestling and now he’s the pinnacle in MMA. He is a huge example, a huge role model, huge inspiration. You got guys like DC, guys like Chandler, guys like McGregor."

