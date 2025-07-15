Who is Manny Pacquiao married to? All you need to know about the boxing icon's wife, family, personal life, and more

Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the spotlight for a blockbuster return against Mario Barrios on July 19, 2025. The bout will be for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title and takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

His partner, Jinkee Pacquiao, has been a pillar of strength for him throughout his journey. She is the former vice governor of Sarangani in the Philippines and has been married to Manny since 1999.

Born on January 12, 1979, in General Santos, she is one-half of a twin. Her parents, Nestor Jamora and Rosalina Capena, raised her in Sarangani. Jinkee studied at AMA Computer University. Before meeting Manny, she worked as a shopping mall assistant. The couple met in her shop and married within seven months, tying the knot in 1999.

Jinkee often flaunts her designer outfits, exotic destinations, and private jet travel on social media. She has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and around 1.08 million subscribers on YouTube.

She served as vice governor of Sarangani in Mindanao from 2013 to 2016, winning her election under the United Nationalist Alliance. However, after her first term, she stepped away from public office to focus on raising their children and building their private businesses.

They have five children together, Emmanuel Jr., Michael, Mary Divine Grace, Queen Elizabeth, and Israel. She has also produced some of Manny’s documentary and biopic projects, briefly stepping into the film world during the peak of his fame.

She is portrayed by actress Bea Alonzo in the 2006 film Pacquiao: The Movie. She also maintains a close bond with her twin sister, Janet Jamora. The pair often wear coordinated outfits and shares a love for badminton and high-end fashion.

When Manny Pacquiao's wife sent a heartfelt message after he made it into the Hall of Fame

Manny Pacquiao was officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year. The 46-year-old joined the 2025 class alongside greats like Kenny Bayless and Vinny Paz. The ceremony in Verona, New York, celebrated Pacquiao’s legacy, which includes eight division titles and championships across four decades.

His wife Jinkee Pacquiao posted a heartfelt tribute after the event, reflecting on his journey from poverty to greatness. She took to Instagram and wrote:

"I never imagined this moment, but by God's grace, here we are. This is not just about boxing. It's about faith. Family. Sacrifice. Purpose. It's about every Filipino and every fan who believed in me, even when the doubters didn't."

Check out the Instagram post below:

