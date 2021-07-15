Who is Miesha Tate's ex-boyfriend?

Prior to tying the knot with Johnny Nunez, UFC bantamweight Miesha Tate was in a relationship with ex-UFC fighter Bryan Caraway.

Tate and Caraway had been together since attending Central Washington University, according to Sherdog. They were on the university's wrestling team until the program was dropped in 2004. Following their collegiate wrestling stint, the couple ventured into MMA.

“I went there, and it really was a bunch of wrestlers. I fit right in,” said Miesha Tate about her first day in an MMA gym. “I started learning some basic jiu-jitsu and picked it up really quickly. At that point, I had no interest in fighting. I told guys I didn’t want to get punched in the face.”

While Miesha Tate was still indecisive about kicking off her fighting career, Bryan Caraway had already begun competing on the regional circuit. Caraway compiled a 6-1 amateur record and went professional in 2005. His first pro-MMA bout was contested under the SportFight banner against Ian Loveland. Unfortunately, Caraway's debut ended sourly after the cage side doctor waved off the fight due to a laceration on the Goldendale native's face.

Undeterred by the defeat, Caraway put together an impressive 15-5 record before competing under the UFC banner. He fought Dustin Neace at The Ultimate Fighter Season 14 Finale in 2011. Despite being severely ill a week before the matchup, 'Kid Lightning' managed to defeat Neace via submission in the second round.

Caraway fought the likes of Aljamain Sterling (W), Eddie Wineland (W) and Raphael Assuncao (L) during his UFC tenure and won seven of his ten promotional outings. His last UFC bout was against Pedro Munhoz in 2018, which he lost via technical knockout in round one. Subsequently, he parted ways with the promotion and inked a deal with Battlefield Fighting Championship, a South Korean MMA organization. He won his promotional debut against Raja Shippen in July 2019 via unanimous decision.

Bryan Caraway exits UFC for Battlefield FC bout in Macau vs. Raja Shippen https://t.co/clPXNFIj60 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 27, 2019

When Miesha Tate saved Bryan Caraway's mother's life

Miesha Tate's spontaneous thinking saved Bryan Caraway's mother from a dire accident in 2014. Along with Caraway's parents, the former couple were in Cancun, Mexico, for a vacation. Caraway's mother, a severely asthmatic woman, lost her inhaler in the Caribbean Sea while snorkeling. She screamed for help, but to no avail.

Miesha Tate somehow found the inhaler and began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation with the inhaler's air. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Tate and Caraway detailed the entire incident.

“I just knew that inhalers are bronchial dilators, and that they relax the bronchial tubes,” said Miesha Tate. “So I knew that the only way she was going to be able to breathe on her own was if we could get it in there. We’d tried to spray it in her mouth a few times, but there was no air going in or out.”

Want to hear the crazy story of how Miesha Tate saved Bryan Caraway's mother's life on a recent trip to Mexico? http://t.co/lBr3Xikrsu — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 13, 2014

