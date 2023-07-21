Who is Miguelito Grijalva? All you need to know about fighter who blew out his knee after entering cage for main event at FFC 64

Miguelito Grijalva is a talented 21-year-old male fighter from Ecuador, boasting an impressive 8-fight win streak. Known for his skills in the featherweight division, Grijalva recently faced Emmanuel Vallejos at Samurai Fight House 6 on October 15, 2022, securing a victory by KO/TKO at 4:25 of Round 1.

On July 20, all eyes were on FFC 64, where the main event featured a thrilling featherweight clash between Martin Mollindeo and the rising star Miguelito Grijalva. Both fighters were heading into the bout in top form, creating high anticipation among fans as they headlined the card in Lima, Peru.

However, the excitement turned into tragedy when 'El Chévere' stepped into the cage. As is customary for fighters, he began his warm-up routine with stretches and jumps. Unfortunately, during a routine jump, Grijalva landed awkwardly, and in an instant, he started limping and collapsed to the floor.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman pic.twitter.com/QLBNEvuoyO You truly can't make this stuff up. Last night at FFC 64, Miguelito Grijalva blew out his knee after entering the cage for the main event. Fight cancelled on the spot. #FFC64

Medical examinations later revealed that Grijalva had suffered a blown-out knee, likely leading to tears or damage to his ACL and MCL. Such an injury is notorious for its lengthy recovery process, often requiring a minimum of nine months before the fighter can fully return to action.