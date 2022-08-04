Who is Mikey Musumeci, the jiu-jitsu protege who was Joe Rogan's guest on JRE?

It is no secret that Joe Rogan is one of the biggest advocates of Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a martial art. The podcaster recently hosted five-time world Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mikey Musumeci on JRE's MMA show 127.

Musumeci has taken the grappling world by storm in the last couple of years and is currently considered one of the best bantamweight grapplers in the world.

Nicknamed 'Darth Rigatoni', the jiu-jitsu phenom currently holds four gi and one No-gi jiu-jitsu world title under his belt.

Commencing jiu-jitsu training when he was just four-years-old, the American got his black belt in 2015 at the young age of 18. The jiu-jitsu protege got his black belt under former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

'Darth Rigatoni' is currently signed to ONE FC, where he recently delivered a highly technical first-round submission over Mazakasu Imanari in his grappling debut at ONE Championship 156.

During the podcast, Joe Rogan and Musumechi discussed a wide array of topics, including the athletes' rigorous twelve-hour training schedule, non-traditional training methods, COVID-19 and more.

One of the most intriguing parts of the podcast was when the wholesome jiu-jitsu champion revealed the bizarre diet that was aiding him in achieving optimal performance during training and competitions.

Watch the full podcast below:

Mikey Musumeci tells Joe Rogan about his crazy diet

Jiu-jitsu aficionado Mikey Musumeci has taken a rather interesting route with his dietary choices. The world-renowned grappler swears he survives by having just one pizza and pasta-filled meal a day.

Speaking to Joe Rogan on the podcast, the grappler said that his diet exclusively contained pizza and pasta. Musumechi also revealed that he only had one meal a day, at night.

Musumeci added that he started this diet after facing issues with weight cutting:

"Every night I eat like this [pizza and pasta]... I've been cutting weight and dieting my whole life... I would binge eat, I would starve, you know I mean its was very unhealthy... So when I started intermitted fasting, I would just not eat during the day... I would just eat at night I started eating foods that I love... so I make pizza and pasta very night... and my weight would be lighter doing this diet... So in my mind I was like, wait, I could eat all the foods that I like if I eat once a day at night."

Watch the clip below:

The jiu-jitsu athlete also added that this diet helped him immensely while competing in the world championship. According to 'Darth Rigatoni', he won't be able to perform the way he does if he is on any other diet:

"My best performance in the gi worlds was in December. I had my best performance ever and it was on that diet that I made 125 [lbs] easy... I don't think I'll be able to compete how I do if I eat normal."

