Looking at the career of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, the man who recently fought Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in their Rizin exhibition boxing match at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Asakura made his boxing debut against Mayweather Jr. and was able to land a few shots on the 50-0 boxer before getting KO'd with a stunning right hand in the second round.

Prior to his boxing match, the 30-year-old only competed in MMA bouts. Asakura has been competing as a professional since September 2012 and is currently signed with Rizin Fighting Federation, where he fought the undefeated boxer.

A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss

Asakura is also a former featherweight and lightweight champion with Fighting Network Rings. The 30-year-old is on a two-fight win streak in MMA, with his most recent victory coming over Yutaka Saito last December. His last defeat in MMA came against Kleber Koike Erbst via technical submission in June 2021.

Mikuru Asakura is currently 3-2 in his last five MMA bouts and boasts an overall record of 16-3-1(NC) with nine finishes to his name. As of this time, it is not known if Asakura will next compete in boxing or MMA.

Floyd Mayweather won fourth straight exhibition match with victory over Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather Jr. last competed in a professional boxing bout against former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor in 2017. The boxing legend has been actively competing in exhibition bouts ever since.

The 50-0 legend won his fourth straight exhibition match with his latest knockout win over Mikuru Asakura on Sunday.

Prior to his latest win, 'Money' fought his former sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi. Mayweather Jr. was in full control of the meeting and put on an impressive offensive display against Moore. However, the fight went the full eight rounds and ended without an official verdict due to there being no finish.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks set to return later this year and is expected to take on Deji, the brother of YouTuber KSI. During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Mayweather Jr. revealed that he will fight in an exhibition bout in Dubai in November. The boxing legend also claimed that he will fight Conor McGregor in a rematch next year.

However, the Irishman quickly declined the proposed rematch from Mayweather Jr. by simply writing "#notinterested" to a post on Instagram.

