Who is the MMA fighter known as ‘The Tasmanian Devil’? Here's everything you need to know

The fighter going under the moniker 'The Tasmanian Devil' is none other than former UFC lightweight, Davi Ramos. The Brazilian grappling ace is an extremely credentialed jiu-jitsu fighter and has even reached the pinnacle of BJJ.

He was the ADCC World Champion in 2015, and has also won two pan-American NoGi titles. 'The Tasmanian Devil' previously fought in the UFC and has even faced current lightweight champion and the #3 ranked pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev, albeit unsuccesfully. He has also faced the surging lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan. Ramos left the UFC on his own accord after two straight losses to Makhachev and Tsarukyan.

'The Tasmanian Devil' holds a record of 11-5 in MMA, with 7 of his wins coming by submission. He is a well-rounded fighter, with 2 decisions and 2 KOs on his record. That being said, his BJJ is most definitely his ace card.

Davi Ramos bounced back after 3 straight losses with a TKO win at ACA 155

After dropping losses to Makhachev and Tsarukyan, Ramos signed with Russian promotion, Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA). He was unsuccesful In his debut at ACA 140, dropping a decision loss to Artem Reznikov.

He bounced back in rather stunning fashion, however at ACA 155. Facing Aurel Pirtea, Ramos landed a brutal barrage that trapped his opponent against the cage. The unrelenting Ramos followed up with vicious knees, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest.

The win put Ramos back to winning ways, and is sure to do wonders for his confidence. In the fight, Ramos fought like a man on a mission and dominated his opponent to secure the win.

Check out Davi 'The Tasmanian Devil' Ramos' vicious finish over Aurel Pirtea here:

Despite being known as an extremely talented and dangerous grappler, it looks like Davi Ramos has evolved on the feet as well. Given his fight acumen on the mat and his newly evolved striking skills, 'The Tasmanian Devil' is most definitely a dangerous opponent for just about anyone.

