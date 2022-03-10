Why has Davi Ramos asked for UFC release?

Davi Ramos has asked for his release from the UFC. The Brazilian lightweight is not happy with the lack of fights and is looking to pursue his career elsewhere.

Since making his UFC debut in 2017, Ramos has fought seven times in the organization with a record of 4-3. However, he has been out of action since his loss to Arman Tsarukyan in 2020. 'The Tasmanian Devil' revealed the reason behind his decision in a recent interview with MMA Fighting:

“I did everything I could do, I’ve waited, I’ve offered to fight in multiple divisions, 185 and 170, every weight class, and they didn’t give me a fight. I don’t know why."

Ramos added that he even went to the US with his own money just in case someone pulls out of a fight and he can fill in. The 35-year-old feels that he has to make money to provide for his family and, to achieve that, he has to fight more:

“I felt devalued with everything that happened. I know the athlete I am and everything I’ve accomplished. I’m not criticizing the UFC, but I’ve always had this dream and fought hard for it, keeping my weight low and training, hoping for a fight, and so far nothing happened. It’s too much now. I have a family, two kids, I have a house to provide for, and money doesn’t fall from the sky." [h/t: MMA Fighting]

Ramos indicated that he is in talks with other promotions and revealed his interest in joining the Russian organization ACA.

How did Davi Ramos fare in the UFC?

Davi Ramos made his UFC debut back in 2017 when he took on Sergio Moraes on short notice. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

However, 'The Tasmanian Devil' soon turned his career around. He went on to earn three straight submission wins against Chris Gruetzemacher, Nick Hein, and John Gunther.

Ramos made it four wins in a row in his next fight when he earned a unanimous decision against Austin Hubbard.

The Brazilian was then matched up against Islam Makhachev. He managed to go the full distance against the Dagestan native at UFC 242. However, he lost the decision and his win streak was snapped.

After his fight against Makhachev, Ramos took on yet another prospect in the lightweight division, Arman Tsarukyan, once again losing a decision.

Davi Ramos has an overall professional record of 10-4 with a total of eight finishes under his belt so far. He is also an ADCC gold medalist and a multi-time jiu-jitsu champion.

