Who is MMA fighter Ozzie Smith and what is his relationship with English professional golfer Charley Hull?

Ozzie Smith is an English MMA fighter who competes in the super welterweight division. Smith is married to English professional golfer Charley Hull, who has four professional career wins to her name, among other honors and records.

Hull married Ozzie Smith in her hometown of Kettering on September 21, 2019. The pair had been together for two years before they tied the knot. According to reports, Ozzie Smith proposed to the golfer on Christmas Day in 2018.

Best day of my life so far, becoming Mrs Smith ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/n8GnNkAPhx — Charley Hull✌️ (@HullCharley) September 23, 2019

Charley Hull boasts two Ladies European Tour wins, as well as one LPGA Tour victory. She became a champion on the European circuit in 2014, and she is the youngest competitor to participate in Solheim Cup matches. Hull also won the LET Rookie of the Year in 2013 and the LPGA Tour’s season-ending event, the CME Group Tour Championship, in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ozzie Smith is a successful MMA fighter in his own right, having won the Impact Fight UK super-welterweight championship in 2019.

Charley Hull watched Ozzie Smith win his title fight

Charley Hull is a successful professional golfer with career earnings adding up to $4,210,38. Despite her own success, she's always supporting her husband's own sporting venture.

After the 2019 Founders Cup in Phoenix, Charley Hull returned to England to watch Ozzie Smith compete for the Impact Fight UK super-welterweight title.

Regarding her absence at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, which followed right after the Founders Cup, Charley Hull said:

“My boyfriend had a fight, a title fight, and I went to watch him. It's not about me and my golf. He sacrifices loads of things for me and my golf. At the end of the day, it was important for him to have a life as well. I went to go and watch him do that. I took the week off and practiced really hard last week. I feel my game is getting into some good form. Just need to get my putter hot because I am hitting a lot of greens. I had that week off to watch him fight and he won, so I'm proud of him."

