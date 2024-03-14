Who is Monica Franco? Fighter from Hawaii set to take on undefeated fighter at BKFC Fight Night: Miami

Monica Franco is a former MMA fighter who will fight at BKFC Fight Night: Miami tomorrow night.

BKFC is home to fighters of all backgrounds and styles. Some come from the world of boxing, and others are cast-offs from the UFC. However, 'Fearless' is known for her days as a member of the Invicta FC roster.

Franco began competing in MMA all the way back in 2009 but wouldn't turn professional for nearly a decade. In 2015, the bantamweight scored a stoppage win over Jessica Doerner at Destiny Na Koa 10. That victory was enough to impress Shannon Knapp and others to sign Franco to Invicta.

Well, not for another five years, though. After her debut, Franco went on a five-year hiatus with no fights being booked. However, in 2020, she decided to make a return to the cage in a new company.

In 2020, Franco scored her second professional victory, defeating Kristina Pettigrew at Invicta FC 39. Unfortunately for the Hawaiian, she wasn't going to be undefeated for long. In 2022, Franco returned to the cage at Invicta FC 45.

There, the women's bantamweight contender suffered a second-round submission loss to future UFC fighter Hailey Cowan. To date, that is Franco's last appearance in the cage. However, she has now made her home in BKFC and the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

Has Monica Franco competed in bare-knuckle boxing ahead of BKFC Fight Night: Miami?

Monica Franco's bout with Rosalina Rodriguez later this week won't be her first in BKFC.

While 'Fearless' has left MMA behind, she's still heavily invested in combat sports. Last September, Franco competed in her first-ever bare-knuckle boxing match against Khortini Kamyron.

The Hawaiian notched a split-decision victory, putting her at 1-0 in the BKFC ring. Tomorrow, Franco will return to fighting to face a promotional newcomer in the form of Rosalinda Rodriguez.

'Venom' currently holds a 13-0 record as a professional boxer, showing her experience in combat sports. Last year, Rodriguez made her bare-knuckle debut on a BKFC Prospects card, scoring a unanimous decision win over Maia Kahunaele.

That win impressed David Feldman enough to sign the former professional boxer on the spot. Now, Franco will get the honor of formally welcoming Rodriguez to the company later this week. The two women will have the honor of being in the co-main event spot as well.