Who is Montserrat Rendon? All about the undefeated fighter competing on the UFC card this weekend

Montserrat Rendon is a highly touted Mexican MMA fighter who has primarily competed in Invicta FC before finding her way into the UFC. She fights at bantamweight [135 lbs] and will make her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 228 headlined by a high-profile lightweight showdown between Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev. However, the fight card features several talented fighters, Montserrat Rendon included.

34-year-old Rendon will fight Tamires Vidal on the preliminary card of the September 23 event. The Mexican fighter made her professional MMA debut with a unanimous decision win over Janetti Delgado at Fearless 6 on September 25, 2020. However, she turned her attention to submission grappling over the next year, amassing a 1-1 record in the sport.

She returned to MMA in September 2021 and continued her undefeated run in Combate Global and Invicta FC. Montserrat Rendon last competed against Brittney Cloudy at Invicta FC 49 and secured a split-decision win. Her professional MMA record stands at a perfect 5-0 with three unanimous and two split decision wins.

Although relatively inexperienced, Montserrat Rendon skipped the stages like Dana White’s Contender Series and found her way right into the UFC roster.

Montserrat Rendon will attempt to snap Tamires Vidal’s undefeated run

Montserrat Rendon’s opponent at UFC Fight Night 228, Tamires Vidal, is a surging bantamweight riding a five-fight winning streak. She suffered the only loss of her career against Karol Rosa in March 2019 and has been on a tear since the loss. Vidal made her UFC debut with a devastating flying knee knockout of Ramona Pascual at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos in November 2022.

Four of her seven professional wins have come by the way of a knockout or submission and she presents a formidable challenge to Montserrat Rendon in her September 23 debut. Rendon will attempt to make a statement by snapping Vidal’s run in her UFC debut and take her career to the next level.

The Fight Night 228 event will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apart from Rendon vs. Vidal, the event features an interesting women’s strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s brother Mohammed Usman will make his return to competition against Jake Collier on the preliminary card of the event. He defeated Junior Tafa in his previous outing.