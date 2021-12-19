Who is Nate Marquardt, the only fighter to KO Tyron Woodley before Jake Paul?

Nate Marquardt is the only fighter in the world to have a knockout win over Tyron Woodley in an MMA fight. He was also the only man to have ever knocked out Woodley in any fight for some time but that changed when Jake Paul met 'The Chosen One' in a rematch on December 18. Paul knocked Woodley out in the sixth round of their recently concluded rematch.

Nate Marquardt and Tyron Woodley fought each other back in 2012 with the Strikeforce welterweight strap on the line.

In the fourth round of the fight, Marquardt managed to back Woodley up against the fence. He unloaded a barrage of lethal combinations ending with a vicious uppercut, knocking 'The Chosen One' out cold.

Marquardt competed in the middleweight and welterweight divisions in the UFC, having joined the promotion back in 2005. He made his debut against Ivan Salaverry on August 6, 2005, in the main event of the inaugural UFC Ultimate Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although Marquardt won the fight via unanimous decision, a post-fight drug test revealed he used performance enhancing drugs. He was subsequently handed a five-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

After amassing a four-fight win streak since joining the UFC, Nate Marquardt fought Anderson Silva for the middleweight title at UFC 73. He ended up losing via TKO in the first round.

Nate Marquardt retired from MMA only to return after four years

Although he's fought as well as beaten some world class opponents during his UFC career, Nate Marquardt failed to win the title. After spending 12 years in the UFC, Marquardt decided to hang up his gloves in 2017, following three straight losses inside the octagon.

He returned four years later, in 2021, at Titan MMA 71, and picked up a submission win over Michael Cora. Back in October, he fought Valdir Araujo at XMMA 3: Vice City and ended up losing via TKO.

