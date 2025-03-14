“Who needs gas when you got amazing timing” - Fans marvel at Superlek’s altitude-defying KO of Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Even now, most fans remain in awe of how effortlessly Superlek Kiatmoo9 dismantled Jonathan Haggerty, overcoming both the time-zone difference and Colorado's high-altitude.

Already the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, the Thai megastar opted to travel halfway across the globe to challenge the Englishman for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE 168, which took place at Denver's Ball Arena in September 2024.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Initially, Superlek didn't have it all his way. Haggerty came out firing from the opening bell, pressing forward with relentless aggression, as well as setting up crisp left straights and chopping low kicks to keep the Thai on his heels.

But while Haggerty was on the attack, Superlek was already laying the groundwork for his own masterpiece.

The Brit unknowingly walked into a trap, lunging in with a right hand — only for Superlek to expertly evade and counter with a perfectly timed right elbow. The impact, combined with Haggerty's momentum, sent him crashing to the canvas.

Though Haggerty was eager to get back to his feet, he couldn't beat the referee's ten-count. With that, Superlek notched a stunning knockout victory in just 49 seconds to become a two-sport, two-division ONE world champion.

That win also marked Superlek's 11th consecutive triumph in ONE Championship and elevated his professional record to 139-29.

As the clip of his journey to Denver circulates on Instagram, fans are showering Superlek with praise for his spectacular performance at ONE 168:

Superlek Kiatmoo9 defends bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is booked for his first task as the newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 172 on March 23.

There, he takes on interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a unification showdown, a rematch of their initial duel in June 2023.

ONE 172 is set to emanate live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and the much-awaited extravaganza will air worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

