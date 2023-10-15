Who is Nick Newell? Fighter with one arm makes it to Day 2 of ADCC trials

Nick Newell is making waves in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) as he continues to defy the odds, advancing to Day 2 of the prestigious ADCC trials.

Newell, an American fighter, competes in the highly competitive lightweight division. However, what sets him apart is his remarkable journey while missing one of his arms. He was born with a congenital amputation of his left arm, which ends just below the elbow.

Newell had an outstanding amateur record of 5 wins and only 1 loss before transitioning to the professional MMA circuit. However, his journey in the earlier stages of his career wasn't easy. Despite his ability to secure victories, other fighters were hesitant to step into the cage with a one-armed opponent.

In the ongoing ADCC trials, Nick Newell's submission skills have advanced him to Day 2 with three submissions.

Nick Newell's remarkable journey in MMA

Nick Newell's journey began in 2011 when he signed a multi-fight deal with both Shark Fights and Xtreme Fighting Championships. Unfortunately, a debut under the Shark Fights banner was delayed due to an injury, keeping him off the card. It was at XFC 15: Tribute that he finally had the chance to make his mark.

Newell's career breakthrough was nothing short of spectacular. In his first fight against Denis Hernandez at XFC 15, he secured a dominant 71-second victory through a heel hook submission. His star continued to rise with a notable win against Chris Coggins, where he triumphed via a majority decision.

The quest for excellence took Newell to the XFC Lightweight Title at XFC 21, where he faced Bellator veteran Eric Reynolds. In a first-round submission, Newell proved his mettle once again.

Following his signing with the World Series of Fighting (WSOF), the 37-year-old continued his impressive winning streak by securing notable victories against Keon Caldwell and Sabah Fadai. However, his fight against Justin Gaethje for the WSOF Lightweight Championship marked his first professional loss.

Undeterred, Nick Newell inked a new four-fight contract with WSOF. He made a triumphant return with victories against Joe Condon and Tom Marcellino.

Following a brief retirement, 'Notorious' made an incredible comeback at LFA 35. He faced Sonny Luque in the lightweight main event and secured a first-round submission with a neck crank. Newell's story took an exciting turn when he appeared on Dana White's Contender Series 14, where he fought against Alex Munoz. Although he lost the fight by unanimous decision, it was just another chapter in his remarkable journey.

His career took another significant turn when he signed a single-fight deal with Bellator MMA, leading to a debut victory against Corey Browning via an arm-triangle submission in the first round. Later, the promotion signed the fighter for a four-fight deal.