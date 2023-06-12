Who is Nicolette Gotti? John Gotti III’s sister sends chilling threat to Floyd Mayweather’s daughter

Nicolette Gotti has sent a bone-chilling threat to Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather, better known as Yaya Mayweather.

This weekend, John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather faced off against each other in the boxing ring for an exhibition match at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the contest after both fighters refused to stop trash-talking. This ended up in a full-out brawl with Gotti III going on Instagram and calling Mayweather a lifetime enemy.

His sister Nicolette Gotti then sent a threat to Mayweather and his daughter saying:

"@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – your all a pack of zoo animals....I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be 2 years, 3 years from now but I’m coming c**t."

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS @JeffNadu John Gotti Jr's daughter and John Gotti 3s sister Nicolette with very choice words for Floyd Mayweather and his family following fight and subsequent brawl

Nicolette Gotti then took the story down and made her account private before she could get attacked by Mayweather's fans online. She is the daughter of John Gotti Jr. and sister of John Gotti III. She has two other siblings apart from Gotti III and there is no information on what she does at this moment.

Twitter reacts to Nicolette Gotti's threat towards Floyd Mayweather's family

Nicolette Gotti has the infamous Gotti surname, the name that ruled the Gambino crime family in the late 80s and early 90s. Their father was the acting boss of the family when Gotti Sr. was in prison. Following her threat, fans are concerned for the safety of Mayweather and his family and also accused Nicolette of being racist.

One user wrote:

"The Gotti Family is still very connected. I would be terrified."

Lola💖 @MS_OBRIEN_MAFIA

"The Gotti Family is still very connected. I would be terrified."

Another user wrote:

"They’re the family of Italian mobsters, that racism was gon pop out sooner or later."

JUGG. 📟 @LLCoolJ_Hunt "They're the family of Italian mobsters, that racism was gon pop out sooner or later."

One user accused Gotti of wanting to use a certain word:

"she wanted to use the n word so bad but settled for circus/zoo animals instead lol"

barry block @imextragramsam "she wanted to use the n word so bad but settled for circus/zoo animals instead lol"

One more user accused Gotti of racism:

"That racist undertones r sickening. This Gotti will never her to Mayweather’s daughter. She just threatened her w this post."

boxergirl @boxergirl1970 "That racist undertones r sickening. This Gotti will never her to Mayweather's daughter. She just threatened her w this post."

