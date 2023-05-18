MMA fighter Odin Meacham was recently arrested for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. The 29-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and charged with multiple felony counts, including assaulting, resisting, and impeding police officers, civil disorder, and disruptive conduct in a restricted area with a dangerous weapon.

The 'J6' riots resulted from a pro-Trump mob attacking the U.S. Capitol to disrupt a joint session of the U.S. Congress that convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential elections.

Odin Meacham joins more than 1000 other people charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, with over 320 of them accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Meacham is a flyweight MMA fighter who last defeated Keaton Romero via first-round submission at RMFC 9 in January 2014. With seven professional fights under his belt, his record stands at 6-1. He hasn't competed professionally since 2014.

According to official reports, Odin Meacham is the thirteenth Utah resident to be arrested for rioting on January 6 and allegedly attempted to snatch a restrictive bike rack away from police officers and later rushed several of them with a wooden pole.

He was also seen throwing a metal pole at the police, which hurt an officer's arm. Meacham then tried to rile up the crowd in an attempt to overwhelm the police but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Scott MacFarlane @MacFarlaneNews Another new US Capitol riot case



Feds say they’ve charged Odin Meacham. They allege “Meacham rushed towards several officers, raised a wooden pole above his head, and slammed the pole on the upper body one at least one officer”



More arrests expected … Another new US Capitol riot caseFeds say they’ve charged Odin Meacham. They allege “Meacham rushed towards several officers, raised a wooden pole above his head, and slammed the pole on the upper body one at least one officer”More arrests expected … https://t.co/MJyqRJfDKI

MMA fighter arrested: Twitter reacts to Odin Meacham getting arrested for January 6 Capitol Building riots

Flyweight MMA fighter Odin Meacham was recently arrested for his role in the attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. The 29-year-old Utah native fought seven times in the Rocky Mountain Fight Championship (RMFC) and lost once.

News of his arrest was posted on Twitter, and many fans soon took to the comments sections of news posts to express their opinions on his arrest. Nicknamed 'Flag Pole Breaker,' the unpopular MMA fighter was widely slammed for his actions.

One user opined:

"Former MMA fighter attacking police will really impress the jury."

BevMarie🌻 @evenbev @ryanjreilly Former MMA fighter attacking police will really impress the jury. 🙄 @ryanjreilly Former MMA fighter attacking police will really impress the jury. 🙄

Another user posted a meme of actor Leonardo DiCaprio clapping jubilantly:

One user wrote:

"Put him in a hole and build a prison over it."

Dan @danielt10439873 @ryanjreilly @EricFlut Put him in a hole and build a prison over it. @ryanjreilly @EricFlut Put him in a hole and build a prison over it.

One user joked about his name, writing:

"Odin, prison can be your Valhalla."

One user posted a funny meme of two penguins, referring to Odin Meacham falling down a hole:

"Meacham."

Another user wrote:

"Great, it took a long time but great nevertheless."

Poll : 0 votes