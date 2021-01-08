"If it was my kind storming the Capitol, what would have happened? I think we already know" LeBron James on Capitol riots of January 6th | NBA News

Speaking to the press after the defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James chose to focus on one single issue i.e The Capitol Riots that took place on January 6th. The LA Lakers superstar shared his thoughts on what will arguably go down as a dark day in American history. In this edition of NBA News, we take a look at the comments made by King James, as he continues to lead the lead the league in it's fight against social injustice.

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a shock 118-109 win over the LA Lakers tonight. LeBron James and crew fought hard in the second half to take the lead but eventually lost the contest by 9 points.

There is a lot to talk about here. Let's get started.

NBA News: Like his colleagues in the league, LeBron James has had enough

LeBron James

On the afternoon of January 6th, 2021, the world watched as a mob incited by US President Donald Trump broke the barricades of the Capitol and went on a rampage, sending law makers into hiding. The photos and videos from those 2 hours in the American capital, which haunt the citizens of the country for many years to come

Speaking on the Capitol riots in Washington and Donald Trump, LeBron James didn't hold back one bit, saying,

"The events that took place yesterday was a direct correlation of the President that is in the seat right now - his actions, his beliefs, his wishes. He cares about nobody besides himself."

Over the past year especially, LeBron James has been very vocal and proactive in promoting social justice in the United States. During the Black Lives Matter protest that engulfed the nation in the summer, James was very articulate about how he felt. It eventually led to him starting the 'More Than A Vote' campaign which helped increased voter turnout among people of color.

Speaking on the reaction of law-enforcement to what can only called an attempted coup by pro-Trump supporters following a very incitful speech by the President, LeBron James had this to say,

"I couldn't help but wonder, if it was my kind storming the Capital, what would have happened? I think we already know. We live in two Americas and it was a prime example of that yesterday ... How do we want to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it."

LeBron speaks on the pro-Trump mob breaching the Capitol yesterday pic.twitter.com/qvAwlN6g2H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2021

However, in the past 24 hours, LeBron James isn't the only NBA star that has voiced his frustration at what the country is going through. Players such as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and many others, including coaches like Doc Rivers have been very clear in their thoughts regarding the mayhem that took place in Washington.

One of the many stars to speak out on this topic was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Who according to many, didn't hold back his tongue in calling the rioters 'terrorists'.

"They're not fucking protesters, they fucking terrorists."



-Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SYpQqDWZdV — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) January 7, 2021

These impassioned words by Draymond Green and LeBron James go a long way in showing how most, if not the whole NBA community feels about this situation at hand. And, as the situation and the coverage on it develops, it is likely that these players in particular and countless more will speak out against social injustice, that is still very much prevalent in United States.

